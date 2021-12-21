Patch Notes - Alpha 1.13

Hello everyone,

We'll be moving the experimental build onto the default branch today. v1.13 includes language localization (a massive community request) along with quite a few quality of life improvements. Below you'll find a small recap of what has gone into 1.13. We will have a preview blog of what to expect in the 1.14 in the new year. The team would like to wish you all a happy holiday and new year. We hope you have a great 2022 and thank you for the continued support!

Localization (Game Translation)

The text based system has, of course, made it rather difficult for non-English speaking players to easily pick up and play STN. 1.13 will introduce our ‘first pass’ over translations. James has spent his time this update cycle implementing an auto-translate system. Translating a game of this size with a team of our size just isn’t possible without auto-translate and on top of that community help.

Most of you know, translations via apps or the web aren’t always the most reliable or fluid. There’s a lot of text in Survive the Nights and things might not automatically translate properly. In fact, we know they won't, the system creates a great base but will also allow us to improve over time.

If you'd like to help out with translations please head over to CROWDIN.COM. You'll need to create an account but there service is super user friendly and used by a lot of game developers in the industry.



Language packages on Crowdin.com

Simply select your language and the edit window will open. Here you'll see all the translations in the game on the left hand side of the page. This list is long, you can skim through the pages with the tab on the bottom left hand side. You'll notice that all the translations that come up first are those that the auto-translate feature has missed or doesn't understand. Have a look through all the translations as auto translate can sometimes be literal. If you see something wrong (and you've already made a crowdin account) please simply make the change and save it. If you've found something in game, you can also 'Search in File' on the top left of the edit window.



Dutch translation needed for 'Machete' here as an example

This should make the process pretty simple and straight forward. If you have any questions jump on our Discord. If your language isn't here, let us know and we'll get the package added to the game and the crowdin website.



Video options in base languages

Improved Spawning

Andre has spent some time this development cycle working on 'near death' spawn points. These are the world spawn points you would used when killed and choosing the spawn 'near death' option instead of spawning at home. He has added nearly 500 new spawn points. They have all been placed near places the player should recognize, structures, road signs etc. Minimum spawn distance from the players death now starts at 100 meters instead of 800m. Maximum spawn distance has also been adjusted now starting at 250m instead of 400m.



New spawn additions

Zombie Improvements

We've listened to some community feedback and have made various zombie tweaks for 1.13.

Night zombies now have similar run speeds to day zombies however their threat now comes from having better vision. We've up zombie loot chances from 60 to 80% this makes for getting cloth and making bandages a bit easier. Along this these changes Andre has adjusted the vision colliders on our daytime zombies. This adjustment allows players to sneak up right behind and make the first move.

Fire Improvements

Andre has made some small tweaks to fire lighting. You can now light fires including hearths, stoves, barrels and campfires by swiping at them with a lit torch. We found this small tweak to be handy and fun to boot. The ability to swipe and light has also been added to the fireworks along with the ability to shoot them to activate which was a lot of fun in testing.



Lighting fires with torch

A lot more has gone into 1.13. You can find the changelog below. If your language isn’t in the project, please reach out and let us know. Thank you once again for the support and we look forward to some community backup when it comes to translations. Remember, if you're having any issues at all with the translation files, pop onto the Discord server and we'll do our best to help out.

Patch Notes - Alpha 1.13

Quality of Life (QoL)

Increased healing speed of fires

Map now works without a map item. The player starts with the ability to view the map.

Removed map harvesting from message boards and bus stops.

Map locations key updated with new icons and locations.

Fireworks can now be activated by shooting.

Fireworks can now be activated by a wooden club on fire.

Fires can now be activated by a wooden club on fire (Fire barrels/campfires/hearth/stove).

Faster vehicle repairing

Respawning near death now improved and more accurate and will spawn the player closer than previously. Over 500 new spawn locations added.

Damage from sliding reduced.

Fixed small chance of player spawning under water on new life.

Fix for multiple fires healing the player faster

Pickups

Club no longer spawns in the world.

Added crafting recipe for jerry cans

UI

Fixed critical stat not showing when joining game

Removed phantom map pins off the coast of black rock.

Ai

Outside areas now stay clear of zombies for a while after clearing it.

Zombie chase distance slightly reduced.

Zombies now have a higher chance of dropping loot.

Players can now sneak up to the back of zombies during the day.

Tutorial

Removed the need to find a map for guide.

Bandages are now crafted as part of the guide.

Trash harvest piles now give metal and wood to fix confusion in the guide.

Filters are now hidden for health during the guide to save confusion.

Removed delay before next waypoint is enabled in guide

Audio

Fixed menu music playing in the game

Generators are now quieter.

Thanks for the continued support and continued issue and suggestion reporting :). Below are some helpful links to anyone new and interested in the game. If you'd like to follow a bit closer, please consider joining our Discord. We're here, we're listening!

