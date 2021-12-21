Double Gun, Double fun!

Hi everyone,

This update is about an express request from you guys!!! In a thread a few weeks ago we were asked to add a double gun and there were useful suggestions on how to make it possible as the controls in the secondary hand are now used for controlling bullet time and shield.

DOUBLE GUN

We have added a brand new powerup, The double gun powerup! It will last for 20 seconds. You'll have double the firepower but no access to shield nor bullet time!

And there's more, if you get a double gun powerup and while you are active you shoot at a gun power up you'll have both upgraded weapons.

Double laser and double machine guns are just nuts!!!

In the meanwhile we've been working on a brand new level that will come soon after this update!

Have you ever dreamt about being in a PINBALL machine?

As always thank you all guys for playing our game, it means a lot to us and gives us the strength to keep going on with development!