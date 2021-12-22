 Skip to content

Starsand update for 22 December 2021

Snow dunes and camel antlers: festive holidays on planet Starsand

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Have you seen the camel? Did you notice something unusual?

This planet is strange, so is its desert and thus we upgrade your assortment of tools that might come handy for your survival with this update v.0.54.

All that is left to say for now is, stay alive, stay hydrated and happy holidays to you!

Stay safe!

The Toplitz Productions and Tunnel Vision teams

These are the changes for this update:

ADDED
  • Seven new notifications have been added.
  • Three new tutorial steps.
  • Special holiday decoration.
  • Chair and table and their respective adorned versions items are now available in the base building menu.
  • Two interactive items have been added on the crafting menu: a bullseye and a torch stand.
  • Localization of various texts.
UPDATED
  • The last two tutorial steps have been removed.
  • The “Other” category icon in the base building menu has been edited.
FIXES
  • Some trees that were not climbable due to their size are now climbable.
  • The crafting queue is now saved when saving the game.

