Celebrate the Feast of Winter Cone in Potion Craft!

Greetings alchemists,

It’s that time of the year when everything slows down a bit, the trees and houses are covered in beautiful shimmering snow, and the festive decorations are all over the place! Ah, can you feel this unique atmosphere in the air?

This year we’re excited to invite you to the Feast of Winter Cone! Your fellow townsfolk are celebrating and having as much fun as they can, and you should too!

Just look at all the decorations around you and try to find them all to get the festive experience that you can later use to level up your alchemy skills!

Have fun completing the new set of tasks that can be found in the Alchemist’s Path book. Discover crazy little details around your shop and meet some familiar faces that visit.

Patch notes

Feast of Winter Cone: festive decorations, a new minigame to find hidden decorations around your shop, and a special festive Alchemist’s Path chapter.

Fixed an issue where the Alchemy Map, Books and some other items may not display correctly on low spec computers. These items will now be displayed in a lower quality in such cases. If you still encounter this issue, please hit us up at #bug-reports in our Discord.

Fixed a bug that caused customers in a bad mood to pay more for a potion than they should.

Thanks for playing Potion Craft and being with us this year. Your continuous feedback and support mean the world to us. We’re sincerely wishing a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to all of you! May your holidays be bright and your experiments fruitful!

We also want to point out that while this is a minor festive Potion Craft update, we’re currently working hard on the next big one that will come out in the near future, and we can’t wait to tell you more about it!

