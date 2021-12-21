Christmas Brawl Update: New PvP Mode!

Share · View all patches · Build 7921956 · Last edited 21 December 2021 – 17:46:08 UTC by Wendy

“I bring you the spirit of Christmas! This year's spirit of Christmas is "More PvP", am I right? Or course I am.”

We have added a new online game mode called Christmas Brawl. It's not just a mode, it's a whole new minigame, basically:

To unlock, beat first 4 levels ;

; You battle against another player's army every three rooms ;

; If you're defeated, you lose a life but your humans are resurrected ;

; You only have three lives

The goal is to stack up ten wins in one run. You can try to win more to beat your record, of course;

in one run. You can try to win more to beat your record, of course; You don't have to navigate the dungeon: all levels are linear ;

; There is no food therefore your puny humans are not hungry.

New Enemies

Waiting for your "PlEaSe nERf, it ruined my run!" complaints. ;)

New Mutations

Damage Link : When used, the link deals 150 magic damage to enemies near the target;

: When used, the link deals 150 magic damage to enemies near the target; Effective Taunt : The Tank class ability lasts 2 sec longer;

: The Tank class ability lasts 2 sec longer; Health Link : The link increases the max health of the Cultists class by 50% for the duration;

: The link increases the max health of the Cultists class by 50% for the duration; Minions, Attack! : Summoned creatures receive 200% of the effect from the Shooters' aura;

: Summoned creatures receive 200% of the effect from the Shooters' aura; Powerful Pill : When healing, Healers grant a bonus of 20 to their target's attack for 10 sec. This bonus stacks;

: When healing, Healers grant a bonus of 20 to their target's attack for 10 sec. This bonus stacks; Right in the Heart : The Tank class ability reduces taunted targets' max health by 25% for the duration;

: The Tank class ability reduces taunted targets' max health by 25% for the duration; Spirit Healing: When healing, Healers restore 30 mana to their target;

Balance changes

Gameplay:

Hunger now decreases not only physical, but magical damage as well. It now also affects summoned creatures;

More enemies now spawn on level 7, less—on levels 10 and 11;

Room token rewards on levels 9-11 have been increased

Foongus has been nerfed! Yes, you begged us to do that and we listened. From now on you won't be running into multiple Foongi in one room—they will spawn in company with Beaks, one Foongus at a time;

Puny human thrown in the sacrificial pit will give 4 food instead of 5;

Purchasing bigger food packs is now a more lucrative offer: a 27 token pack now contains 120 food instead of 110;

Shooters' items damage bonus decreased: 25 55->50 85->75 115->100 145->125



Mutations:

Mana Denial: the amount of mana burnt increased 10->20;

Feint: damage increased 200->300;

Shooting Towers: damage increased 199->299;

Bash: chance for Shotters increased 2%->3%;

Stunning beauty: chance increased 20%->30;

Soul Destruction: now decreases mana damage resistance by 100% and is available for Tricksters only;

Taunt for tentacles can now be found only on levels 9-11;

Hail Satan! damage: 600->450;

Spiky Armor used to reflect base damage but not bonus critical damage. Now it, um, reflects bonus critical damage too;

Shocking Content duration: 3 sec->2 sec.

Mutation tree:

Magic damage (Topochlorians) – prices and bonus damage:

Used to be:

"Costs": [25, 30, 35, 40, 55, 70, 90, 110];

"Values": [30, 60, 100, 150, 210, 280, 360, 450];

Now:

"Costs": [20, 30, 35, 40, 55, 70, 90, 110];

"Values": [30, 60, 110, 170, 240, 320, 400, 500];

Energy Vampirism

Used to be:

"Costs": [40, 90, 200];

"Values": [10, 30, 50];

Now:

"Costs": [40, 90, 200];

"Values": [10, 20, 40];

Health Multiplier

Used to be:

"Costs": [25, 40, 55, 70, 100, 150, 250, 350];

"Bonuses": [50, 90, 160, 280, 400, 520, 640, 800];

Now:

"Costs": [25, 40, 55, 70, 100, 150, 180, 200];

"Bonuses": [50, 110, 200, 330, 500, 620, 720, 800];

Level 4 of Armor Bonus: price decreased: 150->100;

Summoned creatures bonus damage (Fhtagn)

Used to be:

"Bonuses": [50, 100, 180, 280, 380, 500];

Now:

"Bonuses": [50, 120, 200, 300, 420, 550].

SEASON 4 WINNERS:

🥇 Дранiк

🥈 AwesomeFool

🥉 ILLUMINATI_WIZARD69

Дранiк and AwesomeFool, by the way, have been incredibly active on our Discord server. This time, Дранiк even shared their final King of the Hill battle:

Congratulations! All three will receive Despotism 3k and Despot’s Game OST Steam keys. To claim your prizes, please contact Antishyr via Steam.

The new Fifth season ends on January 11, 2022 at 9 am PT / 18:00 CET!

Join the d'Spot's community to share your feedback with the devs and chat with other puny humans like you:

