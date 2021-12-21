 Skip to content

Nefarium Beta update for 21 December 2021

Patch Notes - Dec 21, 2021

  • Passives as far as I can tell should now work and save properly
  • Fixed teleportation issues with portals
  • Added X to the corner to Blacksmith and Shop screens
  • Fixed the black screen issues when entering the boss area
  • Potion cooldown has been reduced to 1 second from 2
  • Potions have changed slightly, there are no more tiers. Vitality and Corruption potions are unlocked by default. Changed effects are:

    Vitality: Restore 50% Health

    Corruption: Restore 50% Corruption

    Equilibrium: Restore 25% Health and 25% Corruption

    Stoneskin: Restore 25% Health and take 30% reduced damage for 10 seconds

    Bloodlust: Restore 25% Corruption and 30% damage for 10 seconds
  • Potions should now save correctly after exiting
  • In preparation for attempting to diversify weapons:

    Longswords and shortswords have been buffed to include attack speed buffs (existing weapons that may be in the inventory or equipment won't have these buffs)

