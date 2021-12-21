Patch Notes - Dec 21, 2021

- Passives as far as I can tell should now work and save properly
- Fixed teleportation issues with portals
- Added X to the corner to Blacksmith and Shop screens
- Fixed the black screen issues when entering the boss area
- Potion cooldown has been reduced to 1 second from 2
- Potions have changed slightly, there are no more tiers. Vitality and Corruption potions are unlocked by default. Changed effects are:
Vitality: Restore 50% Health
Corruption: Restore 50% Corruption
Equilibrium: Restore 25% Health and 25% Corruption
Stoneskin: Restore 25% Health and take 30% reduced damage for 10 seconds
Bloodlust: Restore 25% Corruption and 30% damage for 10 seconds
- Potions should now save correctly after exiting
- In preparation for attempting to diversify weapons:
Longswords and shortswords have been buffed to include attack speed buffs (existing weapons that may be in the inventory or equipment won't have these buffs)
