-The two new optional areas are now open. Find the Train ticket where you fight the crustacian boss. Take the ride, and explore.

-For now the new areas have no unique music, lack some vfx, and all enemies are removed.

-42 more examine spots, for old and the new areas.

Once these areas are finished and their bosses are placed. All otpional areas are done, and I am moving on to the final section of the game. The end of the story, and the entire series.