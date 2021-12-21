Ho-Ho-Home Invasion: REGIFTED 2021 Update

The 2021 update of Whitepot Studios’ free festive stealth game Ho-Ho-Home Invasion, REGIFTED, is now live. Available to download now on PC through Steam and itch.io.

If you’ve spent a whole year ho-ho-hoping that this update would finally arrive, then today is your lucky day! Santa has spent the past 12 months working long hours preparing for yet another socially distanced Christmas. He’s boosted, he’s vaxxed, and he’s ready to invade your home.

What’s new? Glad you asked:

Leaderboards on Steam! Get clocking those times.

Two new lovingly crafted levels - our biggest yet.

A newer, thiccer Santa model

A shiny new robot family - even more aggressively festive. Aggresstive.

A whole host of other improvements and undoubtedly new bugs

… and one more gift that you’re not allowed to open yet!

If you’re enjoying Ho-Ho-Home Invasion, do send us your clips, streams, and videos, joining the likes of Limmy and GameGrumps who have already got in on the festive cheer. Reach us on Twitter at @whitepot, or drop in to our community Discord server (discord.gg/whitepot) to say hi.

As always, everything in the game is festively free, but you can avail of the pay-what-you-like model by purchasing the ‘support the developer’ content-free DLC on Steam, or entering a purchase amount when downloading the title on itch.io.

Wishing you all a fantastic festive season and safe 2021,

Whitepot Studios ❤

PRESS KIT: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1OMUrcWN22xi1ImoKyjydLSsKQOmGKBu3?usp=sharing