ODA update for 21 December 2021

Horray! ODA is finally released

Share · View all patches · Build 7921887 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy new year holidays! We are happy to announce that ODA had a massive update and now you can enjoy the story of Adam.

Eager to see the ending? The last level will be coming soon as a free update.



Always yours,

Moon Bear Studio

