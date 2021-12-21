Update: 0.33

New unlockable abilities!
- "Knock knock!" (Elaj) uses doors to create distractions
- "Cursed Door" (Trin) guards get stunned every time they open a cursed door.
- "Action Glyph" (Trin) creates a glyph that refills all actions.
- Minor changes to levels to add more gameplay oportunities with doors.
Improved "kill-cam"
- Trin respawns when seen by a guard instead of dying.
- Added short dialogs that trigger when Trin respawns.
- When Trin respawns, scouting progress is lost in the room (no change)
- Rewind can still be used when Trin is caught and will be replenished at the end of the scout phase (no change)
- When a thief is seen by a guard, the guard briefly blink
- When a guard kills a thief, a short animation is played.
Misc
- Add a new options menu for audio settings and scroll speed.
- The camera is now lazier and will only follow a controlled character when they reach the screen's border.
- Improved danger wheel visuals and added a tooltip describing danger level increase effects
- Improved feedback for impossible actions (i.e., Trin trying to loot or use a lever, or any thief trying to use a lever or pickpocket while seen by a guard).
- Improved exterior visuals
- Added sprite variants for chests
- Added a different background color on tooltips for contextual actions (pickpocket, activate, loot...)
- Improved sliders and toggles visuals in all menus.
- Added a "+" icon when several fog-of-war hints are at the same position.
Fixes
- Fix several difficulty settings that were not correctly saved and always at the minimum value after a restart. Concerns "danger increase on alert," "all guards are alerted at danger level 4", and "all guards are enraged at danger level 5".
- Fix tooltips would merge (i.e., a guard standing on an opened gate)
- Topaz theft (part 2) wasn't validating the scout phase objectives correctly after a restart.
- Guards can't walk on exit tiles anymore
- Escape!: Rewinds are correctly refunded on reaching a checkpoint
Changed files in this update