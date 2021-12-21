 Skip to content

Spirited Thief Playtest update for 21 December 2021

Update: 0.33

View all patches · Build 7921866

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New unlockable abilities!

  • "Knock knock!" (Elaj) uses doors to create distractions
  • "Cursed Door" (Trin) guards get stunned every time they open a cursed door.
  • "Action Glyph" (Trin) creates a glyph that refills all actions.
  • Minor changes to levels to add more gameplay oportunities with doors.

Improved "kill-cam"

  • Trin respawns when seen by a guard instead of dying.
  • Added short dialogs that trigger when Trin respawns.
  • When Trin respawns, scouting progress is lost in the room (no change)
  • Rewind can still be used when Trin is caught and will be replenished at the end of the scout phase (no change)
  • When a thief is seen by a guard, the guard briefly blink
  • When a guard kills a thief, a short animation is played.

Misc

  • Add a new options menu for audio settings and scroll speed.
  • The camera is now lazier and will only follow a controlled character when they reach the screen's border.
  • Improved danger wheel visuals and added a tooltip describing danger level increase effects
  • Improved feedback for impossible actions (i.e., Trin trying to loot or use a lever, or any thief trying to use a lever or pickpocket while seen by a guard).
  • Improved exterior visuals
  • Added sprite variants for chests
  • Added a different background color on tooltips for contextual actions (pickpocket, activate, loot...)
  • Improved sliders and toggles visuals in all menus.
  • Added a "+" icon when several fog-of-war hints are at the same position.

Fixes

  • Fix several difficulty settings that were not correctly saved and always at the minimum value after a restart. Concerns "danger increase on alert," "all guards are alerted at danger level 4", and "all guards are enraged at danger level 5".
  • Fix tooltips would merge (i.e., a guard standing on an opened gate)
  • Topaz theft (part 2) wasn't validating the scout phase objectives correctly after a restart.
  • Guards can't walk on exit tiles anymore
  • Escape!: Rewinds are correctly refunded on reaching a checkpoint

Changed files in this update

Spirited Thief Playtest Windows Content Depot 1727341
Spirited Thief Playtest Linux Content Depot 1727342
