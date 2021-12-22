Introducing a New Major Update! With New areas, Weapon limit breaks and more!

Thank you for enjoying "LOST EPIC".

This is Team EARTH WARS.

This major update will bring the game to Ver1.2 and will introduce new areas to explore and new skills.

■New Areas

The House of Salvation, a maze-like area in the middle of a snowstorm. Engage in fierce, unforgiving battles in this new world lit by candlelight. Who is the The Savior that The Holy Ones of the icy world call out to in their choruses?



The Frontier, a mysterious structure so high in the sky, the ground is merely a blur below. Discover buildings emanating peculiar forces that can help God Slayers or hinder them on their hunt for the The Frontier Defender of this world.



This update enables warriors to upgrade their weapons to achieve limit breaks and acquire final forms that grant enhanced divine skills.

Not only does the status of the weapon increase, some Divine Skills that were ground attacks can be used as aerial attacks which make it possible to create new combos.



You can choose to combine two divine skills to create a new one, or choose one skill to use in an evolved form.

Two new avatars, Necromancer and the Noble One, join the roster as playable characters.

We have added various accessories so you can customize your character.

Additional Elements

Additional areas [House of Salvation] and [The Frontier]

New Weapon System [Limit Break Weapon]

Tidings [Secret Technique]

New Quests from NPCs

New Avatars for player characters

Added more Accessories

New Items

Slightly increases initial movement speed

Reduced the duration of freezing damage time.

Reflected unquantified Tidings effects to character stats.

Minor adjustments and bug fixes

Pick up the game at a 25% discount in time for the Steam Winter Sale, running Wednesday, Dec. 22 through Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.