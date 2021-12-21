Patch Notes - Update 1.2

Hey gamers,

Update 1.2 is here! I'm happy that I somehow managed to get it done before Xmas, this time I've implemented additional 2 modes into the game:

Capture-And-Swap

Sorry that I'm not too creative with names for those modes lol, anyways, this mode was suggested by one of the users on our discord, it's quite straightforward and yet a lot of fun, every time you capture enemy piece you swap all positions with them. In the game lobby you can pick which pieces will result in swap.

Walls

As the name suggest, there are randomly generated walls all around the map, forcing players to adjust their strategy accordingly. This mode is still in an early alpha version thus only available in singleplayer for now. And yes.. knights can 'jump' over the walls (:

Match customization

I've added a few more options in match lobby, allowing you to customize the match in more detail so that you can find your favorite combination.

On top of everything mentioned above I improved optimization quite a bit, especially in Team Battle mode, now game should hopefully load faster and take less memory.

Okay guys, I think that's it for this update, thanks for all the support I got from you, I'm looking forward to all the crazy updates for this game that I'll be working on in 2022 as well as hundreds of bugs that will require fixing :)

Merry Xmas and Happy New Year everyone!