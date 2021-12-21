Update notes for December 21

This week's update has some new content as well as bug fixes:

You can now buy wheels for your workers to help them deliver faster

You can now pay your workers a bonus to help keep them loyal

Whatever the price of wraps when you agree to a customer sale, that is the price they'll pay

Finally found and fixed the bug that was stopping new workers generating - THANK YOU to everyone who helped us track this bastard down!

Numerous smaller fixes for irritating issues

As always, thank you to everyone who has bought and enjoyed the game so far, and a double big thank you to the Discord channel - if you aren't already, come and get involved!

We are having some downtime over Christmas but will be back with new content and updates soon, in the meantime we hope you all have very happy holidays.

Josh @StoneSparkGames