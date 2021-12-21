Update 0.2.5

Hello, friends

Bad Pixel and tinyBuild teams would like to wish you an upcoming Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year and introduce this year’s final update!

Most of the changes and improvements in 0.2.5 are performance related, but it also brings a bit of Christmas spirit to our beloved post-apocalyptic wasteland of Deadside. With this update the game’s engine has been upgraded to 4.27 and that allowed us to pinpoint and mitigate lots of technical issues.

A large portion of the inventory and base building code was rewritten and max inventory count per base is now doubled. Now the inventory and base building systems have much less impact on the server and are ready for project’s expansion.

Sound system now features improved ricochet sounds, bullet fly-bys and sounds delay depending on distance to the player.

The update features level design and art improvements as well - there are two new settlements on the map, details and objects were added to surroundings. A large portion of bugs and visual glitches has been squashed as well.

0.2.5. release notes:

UE4.27 upgrade

-New Year and Christmas themed items

-Inventory and chests system rework

-Max storage count per base is doubled (now 6 per base)

-Zoom for iron sights

-Two new settlements added, more details added to existing encounters

-Graphics optimizations and improvements

-SFX system improvements (ricochets, fly-bys, sounds delay based on the distance to emitter)