- Improved performance of vegetation shadows rendering
- Modified behaviour of mouse manipulation of cabin controls
- Fixes to waypoints used by road traffic
- TrackIR translation should now be always applied in correct orientation
- Joystick should no longer interfere with game (controller support will be available in the final version)
- Miscellaneous fixes
SimRail - The Railway Simulator: Prologue update for 21 December 2021
Patch notes 21.12.2021
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update