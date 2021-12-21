 Skip to content

SimRail - The Railway Simulator: Prologue update for 21 December 2021

Patch notes 21.12.2021

Share · View all patches · Build 7921687 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved performance of vegetation shadows rendering
  • Modified behaviour of mouse manipulation of cabin controls
  • Fixes to waypoints used by road traffic
  • TrackIR translation should now be always applied in correct orientation
  • Joystick should no longer interfere with game (controller support will be available in the final version)
  • Miscellaneous fixes

