Revita - 0.9.1 Update Notes

Hi everyone!
Seems like some bugs slipped through with the optimization stuff last update, but everything should be fixed with this patch! Sorry for the inconvenience, all should be back to normal thanks to your feedback!
And if you encounter any more issues, tell us on our [Discord ](discord.gg/revita) or in the comment section of this news.
In the meantime and for real this time (we hope so), we wish you a wonderful holiday season. See ya next year and don't forget to pet the cat one last time in 2021!
-
BUGFIXES:
- Watermines don't crash the game when exploded and outside of the screen
- Fixed Synergy progress displaying incorrectly
- [REDACTED]'s lasers now have the correct colours
- Silver Bullet (relic): works again
- Cell Clump (relic): doesn't crash the game anymore when the relic is pickup while shooting bullets
- Some area mods work again ("smells like royalty...", "they are squirming...", etc)
- Sun and Moon medal: Now works with laser bullets
- Familiars won't deal crazy damage on corrupted enemies anymore
- Fixed a bug where the player would take a short break between focusing when max hp are set to max
- Fixed a crash with the crosshairs of Sentreyes
- Fixed the delta time issues
- Relics can't get stuck in ceilings in their intro animation anymore
Changed files in this update