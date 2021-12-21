Revita - 0.9.1 Update Notes

Hi everyone!

Seems like some bugs slipped through with the optimization stuff last update, but everything should be fixed with this patch! Sorry for the inconvenience, all should be back to normal thanks to your feedback!

And if you encounter any more issues, tell us on our [Discord ](discord.gg/revita) or in the comment section of this news.

In the meantime and for real this time (we hope so), we wish you a wonderful holiday season. See ya next year and don't forget to pet the cat one last time in 2021!

BUGFIXES: