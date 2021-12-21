Patch notes 21 December 2021

Most of our updates today are laying the foundation for the upcoming expansion. Here's what's new:
- Fixed some of the code in the load-game system. Some important actions took place while waiting for streaming levels to load. In case a campaign doesn't have streaming levels, the game wouldn't load correctly. We moved that code so that the game will load correctly whether the campaign has streaming levels or not.
- Fixed some edge cases with the load-game system. Previously as a failsafe we would re-load the game if the load failed and then manually copy information into the new game. When this happened, it resulted in long load times. We have fixed the quirks in the load-game system and it now runs faster and cleaner without ugly behind-the-scenes hacks.
- Integrated the save/load system into the new Septaroad Voyager (SRV) campaign.
- Lots of new equipment in the SRV campaign, with stats and unique sprite sheets.
- Fully filled unique skill boards for each SRV character class. You can explore the skill boards with the console command "GiveSkillPoints ___" to give your character skill points to unlock new equipment and abilities. This command works with your currently controlled character--not the character selected in the menu.
- New particle effects timed to the faster combat in SRV.
- Added new summoning skills to SRV. Druids can summon fairies, wolves, and dragons during combat. Illusionists can summon zombies, skeletons, and ghosts. Warlocks can summon imps, demons, and demon lords.
We are reaching the point where we'll be able to start building the new SRV campaign itself. Keep watching for more updates.
