The ICE KRAKEN Update is Now Available!

Happy holidays, captains!

YouTube

Join our DISCORD SERVER to obtain a secret TREASURE MAP that will help you discover stashes with new valuable currency: Data Crystals!

❓ Aerial random events

Ice Kraken

A huge Ice Kraken will appear in the skies, capable of easily turning your ship into an ice cube. Only one will emerge alive from this battle… But the reward is so worth it!

Boarding

You may come across a large, heavily-armed ship carrying treasure, and you can board this ship if you wish. However, it doesn’t stay in one place. To defeat this enemy, you will have to use all your skills as an experienced sky captain.

Volcano

A small volcanic island floating in the sky. When the volcano erupts, it scatters debris over a certain area. Only the bravest captains who aren’t afraid to explore the island will find a reward in the mouth of the volcano.

Fuel Assistance

You may encounter an Earner ship that has run out of fuel. The ship’s captain will ask you for help. If you help them fuel up their ship, you will be rewarded.

Repairing an Earner Ship

You may come across a damaged Earner ship. The crew will ask for your assistance in return for a reward.

⚡ Active abilities for Eva

An ability slot will appear in your inventory. You can buy abilities from Ron and Rupert, a scientist and his ape who swapped bodies in a failed experiment.

Oppressor

An automatic machine gun turret. Shoots suppressing fire and diverts enemy attention to itself.

Shock Storm

A prototype device that generates a lightning bolt and stuns enemies in a radius. Note: Do not aim it at yourself!

Jericho

Experimental technology to utilize solar energy. A weapon of mass destruction. Use at your own risk.

Power Shield

A portable energy shield. Shields you from head-on attacks for a short time. Has a significant disadvantage: enemies can sneak up to you from behind.

Pyrostation

An automatic flamethrower turret. Can rotate 360 degrees and burn enemies around it. Note: Do not use it to cook hot dogs!

⚡ Active abilities for your ship

Previously, each airship had its own individual abilities. Now you can change your ship’s abilities. In addition to existing abilities (ship shield and boost), We added an ability called Annihilator: a powerful laser beam that incinerates enemies. Ship abilities, like Eva’s abilities, can be purchased from Ron and Rupert for crystals.

📜 Two new main quests

After the quest where you free the Earner ship, the mines now have two new quests, a new boss, and a new character: Four Arm Frank.

🧩 New puzzles

We added three new types of puzzles. There are now more than twenty types of puzzles in the world, and you will get crystals for solving them. You can use crystals to buy and upgrade abilities for Eva and your ship.

OTHER CHANGES

- GAMEPLAY -

Added a new secret trade quest

Added a new weapon: Crossbow (reward for the new secret quest)

Added Ron and Rupert's lab ship on the Fathership

Added new resources: Data crystals, Energy crystals

You can now install abilities on your ship

3 upgrade levels added for all ship abilities

Added the possibility to unlock a second artifact slot by using equipment with the corresponding trait

Crates that are hit by the bow of the player's ship are now automatically placed in the hold

- BALANCE -

The laboratory can no longer be built (although players who have already built it will not lose it)

Ship explosion damage has been reduced by 50%

Time between Island Assaults has been increased 1.5x

Long-distance fast traveling now costs less

All players' skyships have had their holds expanded

Frequency of enemies appearing in the skies has been reduced

All resources have had their processing time reduced to 2 seconds

Cheap resources will no longer drop from Elite Falcons on Whalehunters Valley or Kain's Fort

Wombers now drop resources, and the number of capsules they drop has been increased

The amount of ship energy contained in one energy sphere (spheres that drop from meteorites) has been increased 3x

Several resources have had their stack amounts increased

- INTERFACE -

A new "Notes" tab has been added to the tablet. Notes (both standard notes and notes from the Treasure Seeker update) are now added to this tab after you read them, and can be reread at any time

The layout of the hints menu has been fixed

The name of the Swarm Sniper Rifle has been fixed

- TEXT AND LOCALIZATION -

Several localization and grammatical mistakes have been fixed, as well as incorrect character names

Names of mods for all Swarm weapons have been fixed

Shipyard hint text has been fixed

Several mistakes in the German version have been fixed

- BUGS -

Explosions no longer knock the player out of buildings

Fixed a bug where ship control settings would reset when fast traveling

Fixed a bug where ship invulnerability was lost during Island Liberation cutscenes

Fixed a bug where grenades weren't blowing up explosive barrels

Fixed a bug where an enemy/player/character would trigger a second explosion when stepping on a fallen grenade

Fixed a bug where the icon displaying the hint for which key stops time after interacting with the recovery "refiller" was not appearing

Fixed armory colliders

Fixed a bug where the artifact was not removed from the player when removing items from an additional artifact slot

Fixed the weight of the ship's starting engine

Fixed the position of the list in your inventory when changing tabs

Attribute scales no longer show negative numbers or extend outside the boundary

Fair winds and happy holidays!

Yours truly,

• • •

Join our community, send us feedback, and chat with other captains:

Discord

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram