PTU Update 21.12.2021 (PTU Build 745)

Animations
- Prone move animations polished
Devices
-
Prevented unlocking YOLOL chips on ships in Safe Zones by players with no permissions
-
Reconstruction Machine:
- Added confirmation pop-up to terminal if unlinking from another ship's machine
- Ship now unlinks ungrouped players when towed
Easy Build Mode
- Objects can now be placed while holding down placement keybind (Default keybinds: M1 or E)
- Fixed some issues where M2 unwelding was not working properly
- Switch between two scroll rotation modes (Default keybind: Mouse middle click)
- Added bolting sounds for Easy Build Mode autobolting
- Fixed an issue where picking up objects fast enough resulted in picking up to fail
- Changed Build Mode texts back to Easy Build Mode
- Fixed freeform-Easy Build Mode surface snapping not working with objects in some specific rotations due to holograms sinking very slightly inside surfaces
Factory Hall Areas
- Fixed an issue in M2-remove not working for bolted objects in Factory Hall Areas
- Fixed an issue caused by an object being inside the Area while it was enabled
- Fixed an issue where constructing and deconstructing the Area prevented the Area completion before a relog
Inventory
- Fixed dragging Ore from Ship Ore Crates to Quickbar leaving Crate slot stuck
- Fixed an issue where two right clicks were required to open the context menu
- Prevented screen rotation from starting when the cursor is inside the inventory window
- Fixed an issue where storage windows could not be opened after dragging an item and closing a window
- Fixed Inventory right click context menu missing a transfer option to mass transfer ores to Ship storage
- Fixed an issue where screen rotating mode got stuck
Ships
-
Added descriptions for:
- Mako Mk-1
- Mantis Punisher
- R-17 Recolter
-
Updated descriptions of:
- 16 Red Chains
- Merino
- Mantis Brawler
- Mantis Hunter
- Marmot-ST2
- Marmot-TNK
- Mantis Crusher
-
Removed 3D printers from Robotnik player-made ships due to them currently not being available for use and made some alterations to remove the empty gap left by them
-
Removed mention of 3D printer from Robotnik's description
Ship Designer
-
Paint Tool:
- Added tool option for selecting paint layers
Ship Shops
-
Added the following ships to shops:
- Epic 1
- Python
- Rando 4
- Stocker
- Rando 7
- Mako Mk.1
- Rando 8
- Havoc Mk1
- Vintage 1
- 26 SO Eager are our People to Obliterate the Present
-
Reshuffled the ship contents of OKI 1-3 ship shops:
- Added:
- Stibnite to OKI 1, replaced Shifter LSET303
- Flatter Extands to OKI 2
-
Removed:
- Molerat from OKI 2
- Eurypterid V 1.2 from OKI 2
- Magnus III MN from OKI 2
- Stibnite from OKI 3
- Flatter from OKI 3
-
Moved:
- OKI Cougar to OKI 1 from OKI 3
- Merchantman to OKI 1 from OKI 2
- Moti Double to OKI 1 from OKI 2
- F1-A Xiphos to OKI 1 from OKI 2
- Tickto OKI 1 from OKI 3
- CMC Razorback to OKI 1 from OKI 3
- Halite to OKI 1 from OKI 3
- CMC Nakota to OKI 1 from OKI 3
- Meteor to OKI 1 from OKI 3
- OKI "Manatee" Freighter to OKI 2 from OKI 1
- Hopbox LCOT202 to OKI 2 from OKI 1
- Legitimate Salvager to OKI 3 from OKI 1
PTU Only
- Added Edge Corner and Edge Cuboid Capital Ship Modules
- Clarified the error message when trying to resign a Capital Ship inside a Dock
- Supply conduit 90 degrees had some snapping issues to 432cm and 864cm straight pipes in certain circumstances
- Removed some unneeded notifications of Capital Ship initialization when entering the Capital Ship Dock Areas
Changed depots in test_auto branch