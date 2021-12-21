 Skip to content

Starbase update for 21 December 2021

PTU Update 21.12.2021 (PTU Build 745)

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Animations

  • Prone move animations polished

Devices

  • Prevented unlocking YOLOL chips on ships in Safe Zones by players with no permissions

  • Reconstruction Machine:

    • Added confirmation pop-up to terminal if unlinking from another ship's machine
    • Ship now unlinks ungrouped players when towed

Easy Build Mode

  • Objects can now be placed while holding down placement keybind (Default keybinds: M1 or E)
  • Fixed some issues where M2 unwelding was not working properly
  • Switch between two scroll rotation modes (Default keybind: Mouse middle click)
  • Added bolting sounds for Easy Build Mode autobolting
  • Fixed an issue where picking up objects fast enough resulted in picking up to fail
  • Changed Build Mode texts back to Easy Build Mode
  • Fixed freeform-Easy Build Mode surface snapping not working with objects in some specific rotations due to holograms sinking very slightly inside surfaces

Factory Hall Areas

  • Fixed an issue in M2-remove not working for bolted objects in Factory Hall Areas
  • Fixed an issue caused by an object being inside the Area while it was enabled
  • Fixed an issue where constructing and deconstructing the Area prevented the Area completion before a relog

Inventory

  • Fixed dragging Ore from Ship Ore Crates to Quickbar leaving Crate slot stuck
  • Fixed an issue where two right clicks were required to open the context menu
  • Prevented screen rotation from starting when the cursor is inside the inventory window
  • Fixed an issue where storage windows could not be opened after dragging an item and closing a window
  • Fixed Inventory right click context menu missing a transfer option to mass transfer ores to Ship storage
  • Fixed an issue where screen rotating mode got stuck

Ships

  • Added descriptions for:

    • Mako Mk-1
    • Mantis Punisher
    • R-17 Recolter

  • Updated descriptions of:

    • 16 Red Chains
    • Merino
    • Mantis Brawler
    • Mantis Hunter
    • Marmot-ST2
    • Marmot-TNK
    • Mantis Crusher

  • Removed 3D printers from Robotnik player-made ships due to them currently not being available for use and made some alterations to remove the empty gap left by them

  • Removed mention of 3D printer from Robotnik's description

Ship Designer

  • Paint Tool:

    • Added tool option for selecting paint layers

Ship Shops

  • Added the following ships to shops:

    • Epic 1
    • Python
    • Rando 4
    • Stocker
    • Rando 7
    • Mako Mk.1
    • Rando 8
    • Havoc Mk1
    • Vintage 1
    • 26 SO Eager are our People to Obliterate the Present

  • Reshuffled the ship contents of OKI 1-3 ship shops:

    • Added:
    • Stibnite to OKI 1, replaced Shifter LSET303
    • Flatter Extands to OKI 2

  • Removed:

    • Molerat from OKI 2
    • Eurypterid V 1.2 from OKI 2
    • Magnus III MN from OKI 2
    • Stibnite from OKI 3
    • Flatter from OKI 3

  • Moved:

    • OKI Cougar to OKI 1 from OKI 3
    • Merchantman to OKI 1 from OKI 2
    • Moti Double to OKI 1 from OKI 2
    • F1-A Xiphos to OKI 1 from OKI 2
    • Tickto OKI 1 from OKI 3
    • CMC Razorback to OKI 1 from OKI 3
    • Halite to OKI 1 from OKI 3
    • CMC Nakota to OKI 1 from OKI 3
    • Meteor to OKI 1 from OKI 3
    • OKI "Manatee" Freighter to OKI 2 from OKI 1
    • Hopbox LCOT202 to OKI 2 from OKI 1
    • Legitimate Salvager to OKI 3 from OKI 1

PTU Only

  • Added Edge Corner and Edge Cuboid Capital Ship Modules
  • Clarified the error message when trying to resign a Capital Ship inside a Dock
  • Supply conduit 90 degrees had some snapping issues to 432cm and 864cm straight pipes in certain circumstances
  • Removed some unneeded notifications of Capital Ship initialization when entering the Capital Ship Dock Areas

