Restaurant Update

Many thanks to everyone who bought and supported my game during early access process.
Additions
- Restaurant Added, Cost 4000
- Restaurant Panel Added to Computer
Fixes
- Fixed a bug where players who connect later in multiplayer would have money same as server.
- Fixed a bug that caused players to connect later in multiplayer mode to see moving objects lag.
- Fixed the issue where the "You can interact" text was not displayed when looking at some doors.
- Fixed an issue where Invite a friend text wouldn't fit in some languages
Changes&Improvements
- Minimum sensitivity reduced from 0.2 to 0.1
- Repair Area Cost Changed 4000 to 3000
- Market Area Cost Changed 500 to 750
- Performance Improved
