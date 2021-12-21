 Skip to content

Pumping Simulator update for 21 December 2021

Restaurant Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Many thanks to everyone who bought and supported my game during early access process.

Additions

  • Restaurant Added, Cost 4000
  • Restaurant Panel Added to Computer

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where players who connect later in multiplayer would have money same as server.
  • Fixed a bug that caused players to connect later in multiplayer mode to see moving objects lag.
  • Fixed the issue where the "You can interact" text was not displayed when looking at some doors.
  • Fixed an issue where Invite a friend text wouldn't fit in some languages

Changes&Improvements

  • Minimum sensitivity reduced from 0.2 to 0.1
  • Repair Area Cost Changed 4000 to 3000
  • Market Area Cost Changed 500 to 750
  • Performance Improved

