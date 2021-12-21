Happy Holidays update: two new islands! 🏝️🏝️

Celebrating the holidays, we are expanding the recently created evening archipelago with two additional islands.

We were inspired by the great feedback and suggestions from you players! Feel free to post your ideas in the community hub. We might consider them for future updates.

This update is free for everyone. It also fixes some localization problems, mainly in Russian. Thanks for the feedback.

We hope you enjoy it!

Thank you so much for being with us this year. We wish happy holidays to you and your beloved ones!

Follow the Island Farmer page to let Steam tell you about future updates!

And follow our developer's page on Steam to support us and keep up with our releases!

https://store.steampowered.com/developer/menssana

We are also on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook!