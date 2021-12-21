 Skip to content

Island Farmer update for 21 December 2021

Happy Holidays update: two new islands! 🏝️🏝️

Celebrating the holidays, we are expanding the recently created evening archipelago with two additional islands.

We were inspired by the great feedback and suggestions from you players! Feel free to post your ideas in the community hub. We might consider them for future updates.

This update is free for everyone. It also fixes some localization problems, mainly in Russian. Thanks for the feedback.

We hope you enjoy it!

Thank you so much for being with us this year. We wish happy holidays to you and your beloved ones!

