Winning Love by Daylight [Ep 1+2] update for 21 December 2021

December Content Update!

Patchnotes via Steam Community



The new Winning Love by Daylight Episode [1+2] December content release is now live!

Note: It's recommended to start a fresh save with each content update to prevent crashes (Often when things are added in the middle of the game, it will cause problems for existing saves)

Changelog:

-5 New achievements added

-A secret postgame unlockable added

-Several Easter Eggs added

-Lots of new content added (Now at 80,000 words!)

-Lots of content updated to play smoother, or have more new art

Changed files in this update

