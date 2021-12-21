December Content Update!

The new Winning Love by Daylight Episode [1+2] December content release is now live!
Note: It's recommended to start a fresh save with each content update to prevent crashes (Often when things are added in the middle of the game, it will cause problems for existing saves)
Changelog:
-5 New achievements added
-A secret postgame unlockable added
-Several Easter Eggs added
-Lots of new content added (Now at 80,000 words!)
-Lots of content updated to play smoother, or have more new art
Changed files in this update