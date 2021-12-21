 Skip to content

Club Hentai: Girls, Love, Sex update for 21 December 2021

Christmas Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 7921407 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Our Christmas patch includes a reworked management screen and a new Santa costume for all the girls.

We also added various fixes and usability improvements based on your feedback and ideas.

Happy Holidays!

Changed files in this update

Club Lust: Down & Dirty Content Depot 1492141
  • Loading history…
