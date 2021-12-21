Our Christmas patch includes a reworked management screen and a new Santa costume for all the girls.
We also added various fixes and usability improvements based on your feedback and ideas.
Happy Holidays!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Our Christmas patch includes a reworked management screen and a new Santa costume for all the girls.
We also added various fixes and usability improvements based on your feedback and ideas.
Happy Holidays!
Changed files in this update