MORDHAU Eastern Invasion

Eastern Invasion is here! The main attraction is Noria, a new large Invasion/Frontline map. On the customization side, we have the new Nubian character complete with his own hairstyles and beards, a large amount of Eastern-themed cosmetics, and an all-new Eastern voice set, as well as a new weapon, the Scimitar.

That's not everything, though. This patch also contains Cortile, which is a smaller map for the Brawl (and Ranked) modes, and a revamped Horde mode. Horde now has 52 skills that players can specialize in across 4 different trees, and changes the focus of the mode to defending a central noble AI character. The enemies have had several passes to make them more interesting and fun, and more changes and improvements will come to the mode in the future.

We're also releasing two full sets of armor (plus weapon) as DLC: the Grotesque and Lion sets. These exquisitely detailed suits of armor are the first post-launch DLC for MORDHAU and we hope you like them!



This update will be followed by Eastern Invasion, Part 2 in early 2022, which will see the release of another large Invasion/Frontline map called Arid, along with even more Eastern-themed cosmetics.

Patch #24 Changelog 21/12/2021

General

Enabled Christmas event

Revamped Horde

Added new Frontline and Invasion map: Noria

Added new Brawl map: Cortile

Upgraded Unreal Engine to 4.26

Players can no longer select which team to join, ensuring more balanced teams. Party members will be grouped together whenever possible.

Skins

Added Nubian character with new hair, beards & eyebrows available for the rest of the characters

Added skullcaps, kipchaks, greathelms, nasal helmet, rus spectacle helmet

Added new aventails for some helmets

Added sultan set

Added scale tunic

Added mail surcoat and damaged surcoat

Added leather pads set

Added ailettes

Added new mail limbs

Added crusader arming sword set

Added new Maciejowski chopper executioner sword skin

Added Grotesque DLC Set, including armor & items for every slot and the Grotesque mace for the evening star.

Added Lion DLC Set including armor & items for every slot and the Trident skin for the partisan

Combat

Initiating a throw no longer slows players movement speed down as much

Fixed riposte kick being too fast & jump kick windup now 25ms faster

Weapons & Equipment

Added Scimitar - a new one handed weapon

When players spawn without toolbox, deployable spawn and firepit now destroy like other toolbox placeables

Deployable spawn is now more fragile and no longer grants spawn protection

Fixed toolbox being able to build on pushables

Shawm point cost reduced to 6

Partisan 25ms faster stab & strike windup

Partisan miss recoveries shorter & faster throw windup, slightly higher throw damage

Shortspear stab 25ms faster, 50ms shorter miss recoveries & increased stab damage

Shortspear throw windup slightly faster

Added new Fire Urn to CombatTest

Maps

Noria map added (INV, FL, HRD, FFA, TDM, SKM)

Cortile map added (FFA, TDM, SKM, DU, TF)

Various map optimizations

Fixed Feitoria under the map exploit

Castello collision fixes & map layout improvements

Deleted spawn camp ballista on Camp INV, extended spawn protection on FL to extend over the same problem ballista

Removed various toolbox exploits

Horde

Players now have to defend their AI commander and prevent him from dying until the end

Players can now level up & distribute skill points into 52 different skills arranged into 4 trees, which grant passive bonuses as well as active (ultimate) abilities

Players can now respawn during waves and get revived

Updated maps

Greatly improved pacing

Reworked economy, equipment balance and attributes

Added makeshift bow, light crossbow, and a black fire bomb

Throwable weapons replenish their ammo over time

Added Goblin merchant and the ability to sell equipment

Improved gameplay to be less frustrating and kiting centric

Improved and updated enemy behaviour and added some new enemies

Added skin variations to several bots like peasants, rangers, militia, and ogres

Change behaviour or few weapons and shields in horde mode

Added new sounds and UI

Lots of other improvements and additions

Sounds

Reduced heartbeat length to 3 seconds

New Eastern voice set

Shawm sound replaced

UI