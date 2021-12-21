Welcome to Napa Valley!

Hello fellow Winemakers!

I'm so sorry for the radio silence in the last month, BUT we needed to focus our energy to release our biggest update yet!



Finally we can release our first official DLC, Napa valley that will give you access to:

New Map

6 new varieties

New bottle design

New unlockable technology, like grape harvester, grape auction and bottle aging

New weather event

New marketing cards/events

5 new challenge

:AtomineE: ATTENTION. the DLC is English only, asap we receive the localization file we will update the DLC with all languages, sorry for the inconvenience :AtomineE:

A lot of this feature will be available for free also for the Piemonte original game with the 1.3.0 update coming out with the DLC.

Full changelog:

RELEASED Napa Valley DLC with endless gameplay, more wines, weather surprises and all-new american challenges to tackle!

ADDED wine aging in bottle

ADDED grape auctions

ADDED tasting result animations ( SO JUICY )

ADDED new aging casks

ADDED casks will show the possible flavor they provide

ADDED grape harvester (Napa)

ADDED new wine flavors

ADDED new bottle design “Deco Heavy”

ADDED new bottling customizations options

ADDED possibility to delete old wines with 0 bottles left

ADDED information about bottling

ADDED duration information in the treatments wizard

ADDED gamepad keys info in settings “gameplay” panel

CHANGED input system (should make usable more controllers and improve input stability)

CHANGED gamepad ui navigation makes use of the shoulders buttons for improved usability

CHANGED gamepad use the Y key to quickly confirm inside most panels

CHANGED gamepad use the SELECT key to get info about the currently selected card

CHANGED winery buildings tab menu new layout

CHANGED controller scheme

CHANGED additional wine bottlings no longer duplicate the wine in the log

FIX played board animations audio during paused state

FIX bug that caused the game to resume the pause during tutorials and dialogues

FIX bottling mouseover label empty when player has not enough money to bottle the minimum quantity

FIX integer overflow on money value and display of values above float maximum (no longer possible to lose the game by making too much money)

FIX flavors by aging barrels sometimes do not get applied correctly

FIX wine info panel broken during winery operations

FIX V-Sync not setted

FIX solved ambience textures artefacts

FIX solved various ui visual problems

FIX platforms-specific optimizations

FIX gamepad ui navigation improvements

:lunar2019grinningpig:TLDR :lunar2019grinningpig:

That's All for this week update, remember if you like wine talks join our Discord Server:

https://discord.com/invite/jr3DwU3

As alway stay awesome