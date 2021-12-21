This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Winter explorer,

Welcome to the Winterfest 2021 update!

From December 21th to January 4th, the Sentry Games team is offering you the chance to customize your character with an exclusive winterfest skin!

Plus, you'll have the opportunity to collect a new tag as well as tons of materials that will allow you to craft the gear you crave the most!

New Winterfest 2021 content:

Added event menu in which you will find your progress on Winterfest 2021

Added Winterfest 2021 beanie

Added Winterfest 2021 Humbaba tag

Added Winterfest red/white and white/red colors

Patch note 0.9.8.5

With this update you will find the following fixes and improvements:

Features:

The Litany of the Willows in now available in Mission and Hunt mode, with corresponding quests

Changes:

Completely redesigned Skain arena

Scaled down the entire GUI by default (80% of the original size)

Added transparency to all panels

Codex and affix panel no longer opens at the end of a fight

Corrections:

Typo & Translation

Selection outline on Willow Sisters

Setup for portrait of allies

Additions:

Added an invisible wall effect to the border of the arenas

Optimization:

Upgrade of some elements in the Redwell mine to improve performance

We hope that you'll enjoy this update and if you have any suggestions or wishes regarding the game, let us know on the community hub or directly on Discord: https://discord.gg/sentrygames