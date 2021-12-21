New and improved! Clodhoppers version 3208

Hello all! This is a massively updated version of Clodhoppers that features character customisation, a new lobby system and much much more. We've been hard at work on this for a long time and although we've been updating the beta build regularly we're excited to release this to everyone! Since it's that time of year, you might spot some festive additions too!

Character customisation

New characters!

Experiment with the default characters to find your favourite voices!

Detailed outfit and accessory selection - tweak 'til your heart's content!

Mix and match styles and change the colours on nearly everything!

Playable lobby

Start offline right by your shack, have friends join in for some couch-based gameplay or...

Head online to join a lobby and play with friends (or friends to be) from around the world!

A huge update months in the making

100s of level updates

Many bug fixes

Weapon and gameplay tweaks

New HUD and UI overall

Please note! This is still an early work-in-progress game and as such there are plenty of bugs and known issues. In the new year we're going to continue to add new features and polish everything up into a bright sheen.

Many thanks for checking it out and we hope to see you online!