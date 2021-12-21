THE BEST CHRISTMAS WISHES from Klabater!

Hello Ringmasters!
A truly magical time is coming, so we would like to wish you all the best during this Christmas. May all the dreams you are pursuing come true. No matter where you are right now, and what fascinating challenges life gives you, may you spend this jolly season in the family circle, among your loved ones!
So gather your entire troupe, make a snowball fight, enjoy a hot chocolate and be ready for the incoming year full of circus adventures!
And remember, that it was you, our valuable fans, who gave us determination to make The Amazing American Circus come true this year!
With the best gaming wishes,
Klabater and Juggler Games!
Changed depots in testy branch