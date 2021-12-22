 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Toree 2 update for 22 December 2021

Free Content Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 7921106 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all, hope you are going to have fun with this free content update.

It features three new levels:

  • two different takes on what Toree would feel like as a collectathon
  • one normal Toree level with a hidden surprise

Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Toree 2 Content Depot 1722621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.