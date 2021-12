Share · View all patches · Build 7921091 · Last edited 26 December 2021 – 09:06:39 UTC by Wendy

Thank you for playing "Kubinashi Recollection"!

We've updated the game to support Steam's overlay screenshot (F12).

Thank you for pointing this out in the community!

We hope this will make the "Kubinashi Recollection" community even more exciting.

Thank you for your continued support.