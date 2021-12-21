 Skip to content

Virtual Cottage update for 21 December 2021

A little Christmas Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7920961

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everybody,

we want to squeeze in a tiny update with some quality of live changes before the holiday seasons kicks in.

  • Support for Japanese and Korean glyphs

    The font now supports input in these two languages. If you know about a font that contains even more glyphs, please let us know ;)

  • Sound sliders

    Changing the volume of a deactivated sound will now automatically activate the sound. This should help solve some confusion about the states of the "white noise" for newer users

  • A new music track

    Rizzugoi - i'm in love with a ghost

  • Holiday decoration

    We fetched that one box from the basement with the holiday decoration. This will probably be around until mid January. There's also a small hidden message for you.

We all wish you a great holiday season and hope that you will get the best out of it, given the difficult circumstances. Stay safe! :)

Cheers,

DU&I

