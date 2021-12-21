A little Christmas Update

Hello everybody,
we want to squeeze in a tiny update with some quality of live changes before the holiday seasons kicks in.
-
Support for Japanese and Korean glyphs
The font now supports input in these two languages. If you know about a font that contains even more glyphs, please let us know ;)
-
Sound sliders
Changing the volume of a deactivated sound will now automatically activate the sound. This should help solve some confusion about the states of the "white noise" for newer users
-
A new music track
Rizzugoi - i'm in love with a ghost
-
Holiday decoration
We fetched that one box from the basement with the holiday decoration. This will probably be around until mid January. There's also a small hidden message for you.
We all wish you a great holiday season and hope that you will get the best out of it, given the difficult circumstances. Stay safe! :)
Cheers,
DU&I
Changed files in this update