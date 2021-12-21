Language Update - 1.0.1

Hello, this is Dr Sin, the developer speaking.

It took us a lot more time to implement the translations than we initially thought. This was caused by some technical issues, but thanks to our wonderful translators, the game now has full translation for Russian, Spanish, French and Italian.

Thank you for your patience.

We also fixed a few more things, see patch notes below.

As always, we did internal testing for the update, but there's a chance some bugs slipped through. If you notice anything, please come to our Discord Server and report the issue.

We had people asking if we are making additional content or DLC for Dreams of Desire or if we're working on a new game.

We're currently working on Midnight Paradise, a completely new game which will also be coming to Steam. It's already playable, but there's still a lot of work needed to be done on it before it's completed. You can check out the progress over on the Lewdlab Patreon Page.

I had some small, free DLC ideas for Dreams of Desire and if I have the time I will make them and add them to the game in 2022.

See you guys on Discord!

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

-Dr Sin

1.0.1 Patch Notes