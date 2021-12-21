Patch v2.1.8 Hotfix Notes

Hey Adventurers!
Hotfix Patch: v2.1.8 is live now! We would like to thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.
- FOV value doesn't change properly for horizons in opened Inspection
- Tooltips in some menus are too high when using a Controller
- Game version is not at the bottom of the screen in 21:9 and 32:9
- Pressing any key on the Keyboard does not prompt the change of input
- 'Save & Quit' can be used in combat
- Crash when Ladder is destroyed while it is used by another Player
- Cooking progress icons are moving with the camera on higher FOVs
- Notebook is displayed partially off-screen on smaller FOVs
- Map's coordinates are off-screen after zooming on smaller FOVs
- Respawn button is covered by warning hint and unresponsive
Thank you for your support!
Changed files in this update