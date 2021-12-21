 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Green Hell update for 21 December 2021

Patch v2.1.8 Hotfix Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 7920925 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Adventurers!

Hotfix Patch: v2.1.8 is live now! We would like to thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.

  • FOV value doesn't change properly for horizons in opened Inspection
  • Tooltips in some menus are too high when using a Controller
  • Game version is not at the bottom of the screen in 21:9 and 32:9
  • Pressing any key on the Keyboard does not prompt the change of input
  • 'Save & Quit' can be used in combat
  • Crash when Ladder is destroyed while it is used by another Player
  • Cooking progress icons are moving with the camera on higher FOVs
  • Notebook is displayed partially off-screen on smaller FOVs
  • Map's coordinates are off-screen after zooming on smaller FOVs
  • Respawn button is covered by warning hint and unresponsive

Thank you for your support!

Changed files in this update

Green Hell - DATA Depot 815372
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.