Christmas Content Available - Merry Christmas!

Hello Renovators!

Christmas is here - check out new items and decorations available in TSR!

We are happy to let you know that you can now find extra items available in our game! If you ever wanted to make your station feel a little bit more Christmasy - now is the best time to do so! Make sure that the station you're currently working on oozes of Christmas spirit and that all carolers in the vicinity would like to come and visit!

Some of the items you can recognize from last year will also make their return and together with the freshly added the number of Christmas items you'll be able to find reaches almost 50! 🎄

What is more - we've made some important changes to the achievements. We believe that majority of the reported issues with achievements not registering properly should be fixed now - we'd love to hear back from you regarding whether the achievements issues have been completely fixed.

You might have to go through the tutorial once in order for the achievements to show up properly!

We at Live Motion Games would also like to wish you a great and merry Christmas! Have a lot of fun experiences and moments with those closest to you and enjoy yourself!

Even the best of us need to take a break from time to time and what time would be better than the time of merriness and joy? Christmas is time where we all should relax and enjoy ourselves and we certainly hope you're spending your time now with a smile on your face reconnecting with your friends or simply playing your favourite game!

Build a snowman, eat something tasty, relax in a comfortable armchair and refuel your engines so they're ready for future challenges but also great opportunities! And if you're more active and prefer to dance around the Christmas tree just remember to not knock it over!

Merry Christmas!

Best regards

Train Station Renovation team

https://store.steampowered.com/app/914010/Train_Station_Renovation/