Winter Holiday UPDATE! New games, locations and jobs.

This end of year holiday update brings new claw machines, new locations and even a new Pirate Pizza delivery job to earn more money around the island!

GENERAL NEWS

Thank you very much for all the support of The Coin Game!

Also... WELCOME to all the new players of The Coin Game! We are honored to have you and are VERY Thankful that you chose The Coin Game. Here at devotid... we take wasting your time very seriously. ;)

I have been working quietly in the background on this new update for a couple months (ok... more like 6 months). I am really glad to finally have it completed as my wife and I went through a large move over the last 5 months. We also had two very old Weiner doggies (16 and 17) that we spent precious last months with at our new home. All of this at once.... and no internet for 2.5 months made working on the project virtually impossible. It was also a really large job selling the old house but worth it in the end. We lived in our old home for 17 years. Its tough to leave a comfy familiar space and rebuild somewhere new. It took us about 2 years to find a nice quiet location..... but we are very lucky to have found a home in the woods. We now have a home office for us to continue working on The Coin Game were we get to stare at Gary's geese friends all day on the neighboring pond. Thank you again to all of The Coin Game supporters for helping me make this happen for my family. Without all of you NONE of this would be possible.

Silly to think that 6-7 years ago I was working part time at BestBuy installing car stereos, painting used cars in my driveway and making wakeskates at night in my garage... to now building the project of my dreams on Unity 3D. If you are passionate about games... Look into the wonderful community that Unity game engine has to offer. I could barely turn a computer on when I started this journey. Now I am more excited. More Empowered and even more inspired than I have ever been. And also.... Never give up. #indiegamedev

Dec 22nd 2021

Update #024

Version: V0.9943

Build# 7920670

New Radio Controlled Sailboats:

One Eye'd Billies still had open area in the back... so I finished up the Radio Control Boat pond. Players can now earn tickets by piloting a wooden radio controlled sailboat around the pond and collect life rafts worth 50 tickets each. There is a time limit so be sure to hurry through all of the sea going traffic. If you get the minimum number of rings you will earn a 500 ticket bonus on top of your score.

This is a small replica of the old Radio Controlled boats from Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio. I had a blast playing with these as a child and would look forward to them all year. The boats were removed in the 90's and was VERY hard to find any pictures of info on them. The entire machine was modeled and built from one single old photo I found online. I hope it brings back great memories for others or makes new ones for those that couldn't be there.

New Pizza delivery Job:

Now you can earn money delivering food to hungry islanders. Who didnt love delivering pizza pizzas as a job? Being your own boss... The open road... Pure freedom. The process is pretty simple. You buy pizzas with your own money. Put them into your inventory. Then just drop the pizza into the delivery box at each location with a light on the porch and also receive tip if you are fast enough.

summary: Purchase pizzas from the Pirate Pizza outdoor vending machine at One Eye'd Billies. Then you will see a countdown timer and a place appear on your watches mini map and also on the top left of the screen in red. Deliver any Pirate Pizza that you have to the location before the timer runs out to get paid, if you hurry you will get a nice tip from the local islanders. These delivery pizzas are not the ones from inside One Eyed Billies that you eat. Those are different and not packaged for delivery. You can not eat the delivery pizzas.

If you dont make it in time you can always sell the old pizzas to Barrys Pawn Shop for a little cash. There is a dozen locations spread around the map to deliver to. There is even a new subdivision out by the UFO arcade with 3-4 new houses. Good luck Matey!

NEW GAMES at One Eye'd Billies:

"Fishy fishy" is a regular style of claw machine that gives stuffed animals you can collect or trade for loot at Barrys. It works just like Dude Where's My Cow?

"Cash Claw" is a new scoop style claw machine (more of a crane bucket) that you attempt to scoop up cash and small prizes that are worth different amounts of money. If you win prizes in this machine the game will automatically add the money right to the players wallet and does not have to be "picked up" like other claw machines. This new machine is a work in progress and needs a little more optimization.

"MegaDrop EXTREME!" It deserves ALL CAPS... because it is huge! Its is a similar version to the very popular Mega Drop that is currently at Larrrys Arcade but just way way bigger. Complete with the same catchy music. haha. Lets see those leaderboard scores... only bigger!

Moved a copy of the Pinball Machine and the Snow Ball Battle Arcade Game to One Eye'd Billies, It wasnt getting much play at the Dollar Store. Let me know what you all think. The pinball game has not been optimized yet for One Eye's Billie's and may be a little slow on frame rate. I get about 50-60 on a GTX2060/ i7. I have to add a few more controllers to OEB to finalize the install of it... but I thought I would sneak it in there for the Holidays.



MISC updates and bug fixes:

Added new audio for One Eye'd Billies prize counter character. YARRRRRGGGGHHHH!

Added new audio for UFO arcade Price counter character. Space robots...

Updated the Mini Map to show the recent locations and new subdivisions.

Adjusted the mini map "zoom" to move farther away from the player to look around the map more. Currently you could not see the edges of the map when moving around.

Added the onscreen GPS to the Bike to help delivering stuff to the destinations. Hit the "Tab" key on the keyboard or the watch button on the controller to view it while riding.

Fixed the Mini Map Player Icon from Wandering around on the mini map. It works a little more precise now. It also works a little better when in a cart or on a bike.

update the button colors on the Player Transporter on the player watch.

Fixed a bunch of the leaderboards not recording data.

That about does it for this surprise holiday update. I have a few more things I wanted to get into this update but I have taken long enough finishing up One Eye'd Billies. I am still working on the Co-op/Multiplayer, more optimizations and a BUNCH cool new areas and games coming to Islandville throughout 2022.

Thank you all again. Have a MERRY CHRISTMAS from devotid.

Kevin

