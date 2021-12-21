Update 0.5.2.6004

Hello there seedlings!

Just in time for the winter holidays here's another update bringing further UI improvements and fixes along with new water visuals!

If you are getting any issues please send them in for us to look at (via discord or mailing bugs@kynseed.com).

A big thanks to all of your support whether by sending in bugs, leaving a review letting us know what you think, hanging out in the community, or even by simply playing the game.

Cʜᴀɴɢᴇʟᴏɢ

🔷 Further UI switched to the new system

🔷 Skill screen

🔷 Mailbox

🔷 Intro choice

🔷 Gamepad Radial

🔷 Monument stone

🔷 Pet whistle

🔷 Noticeboard

🔷 Overhead text and more onscreen messages

🔷 Water and lighting has been visually enhanced with shaders (for lower spec PCs there are settings in the options to adjust the quality of the effects which may improve framerate)

🔷 Bubble help (currently on F3 key), this pauses the game and gives some context sensitive help for a variety of onscreen objects and certain npcs

🔶 Can toggle to view the descriptions of goddess effects on the results screen after offering

❌ Fix where mosses would not grow out of level

❌ Throwing minigame is ended on leaving the level and the npc now returns if you do go back that same day

❌ Elderberry bushes preset in Evergreen

❌ Salad Days blessing works with using the sickle

❌ Fixed cases where melee and ranged tutorials could get reactivated as tasks and stuck because they were already completed

❌ Fixed item ratings text and conditions where it was mismatched

❌ Correct blacksmith prices when selling from the shelf from balance data

🔷Additionᅠᅠ🔶Improvementᅠᅠ❌Fix