 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Wizardry: The Five Ordeals update for 21 December 2021

Update 2021/12/21b

Share · View all patches · Build 7920640 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates

  • Adjusted the wait time for the controller to accept the Cancel button input after the end of battle, message display, and camping.
  • Removing magic effects from items that can't be added in the store is now also impossible.

Bug Fixes

  • Enemy ninjas were given the ability to confuse the player party in the "Traveler's Property" scenario.
  • In the scenario "The Wheels of Flame", the BGM was unintentionally changed after viewing the Monster Book.
  • couldn't use it when entered the rope ladder in a parallel movement.
  • The setting to convert an item to a different item after it is item damaged was not working properly.
  • The description of the "levitation" continuation spell was not set correctly.
  • Prevention of interruptions in the labyrinth was working in some user scenarios.

Changed files in this update

Wizardry The Five Ordeals Content Depot 1308701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.