Update 2021/12/21b

Updates
- Adjusted the wait time for the controller to accept the Cancel button input after the end of battle, message display, and camping.
- Removing magic effects from items that can't be added in the store is now also impossible.
Bug Fixes
- Enemy ninjas were given the ability to confuse the player party in the "Traveler's Property" scenario.
- In the scenario "The Wheels of Flame", the BGM was unintentionally changed after viewing the Monster Book.
- couldn't use it when entered the rope ladder in a parallel movement.
- The setting to convert an item to a different item after it is item damaged was not working properly.
- The description of the "levitation" continuation spell was not set correctly.
- Prevention of interruptions in the labyrinth was working in some user scenarios.
Changed files in this update