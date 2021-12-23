 Skip to content

Factorio update for 23 December 2021

Version 1.1.50 released

Minor Features

  • The permissions list in the permissions GUI can now be localised.
  • Removed feature where reactor collision box would increase when connected to neighbouring reactor (character can now walk in-between connected reactors)

Bugfixes

  • Fixed that biters could get stuck trying to attack an entity they were standing on. more
  • Fixed issue regarding placing an electric pole over a ghost of an electric pole connected to an enabled power switch. more
  • Fixed a crash related to units and mod events. more
  • Fixed ghost entities of other forces being considered valid drop targets. more
  • Fixed ghost electric poles connecting to electric poles of other forces. Neutral force is exempt from this fix, it can connect to everything. more
  • Fixed that LuaEntity::disconnect_neighbour was unable to disconnect specified pair of electric poles when they were on different surfaces.
  • Fixed gate cloning related to opened state. more
  • Fixed that on_game_created_from_scenario event didn't fire after pressing "Save and Play" from map editor. more

Modding

  • Added LuaTilePrototype::check_collision_with_entities, false by default. If set to true - checks for collisions with entities before building or unearthing the tile.
  • Removed ReactorPrototype::neighbour_collision_increase.

