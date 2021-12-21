 Skip to content

Stellar Warfare update for 21 December 2021

Quality of life additions

Its not perfect yet, but I have added some quality of life additions. I'd test this a bit more and roll it out later, but since the amount of ships in the build queue is currently not visible in the live version I will roll out this update to fix that anyway including the following:

  • Added light effects to all projectiles. Might remove if it costs too much performance
  • Fixed "In any game mode, the number of ships underconstruction is no longer visible"
  • Fixed flaktripler doing no AOE in SP
  • Fixed shift-drag-select multiple time keeps adding units to the selection list
  • Doomed ships deaccelerate to 15 speed now while dying. This makes them die more naturally rather than stopping abrubtly.
  • Doomed ships now add a random rotation upon entering doomed state.
  • Uploaded the new 'lights on projectiles' and 'deathroll' build to the playtest build on steam for @🥇 Backer reward role to try out
  • You can now scroll through the unlocked ships @Algor (GMT+3)
  • Added icons based on used weapons to the selected unit thumbnails
  • Added healthbars to the selected unit thumbnails
  • Added icon colors based on weapon used to the selected unit thumbnails (green for anti-light weapons, red for anti-building etc)
  • Styled unit thumbs more
  • Fixed Hive and Auxillum thumb
  • Added easy loadout inspection for ship thumbs (weapon type & damagetype)
  • Added 'click unit thumb' to select that particular unit
  • Made unit thumbnail Click = select single unit
  • Made unit thumbnail Shift + click = remove single unit from selection
  • Made unit thumbnail Ctrl + click = select similar units only (removes others from selection)
  • Made unit thumbnail Ctrl + shift + click = remove all similar units of the clicked thumbnail from selection
  • You can now shift-leftclick to add 5 units to the build queue instead of 1
  • You can now shift-rightclick to remove 5 units to the build queue instead of 1

Next up I will make the unit-thumb selection a bit more smooth. Its currently a bit wonky I feel, so I will be improving that asap.

