Its not perfect yet, but I have added some quality of life additions. I'd test this a bit more and roll it out later, but since the amount of ships in the build queue is currently not visible in the live version I will roll out this update to fix that anyway including the following:
- Added light effects to all projectiles. Might remove if it costs too much performance
- Fixed "In any game mode, the number of ships underconstruction is no longer visible"
- Fixed flaktripler doing no AOE in SP
- Fixed shift-drag-select multiple time keeps adding units to the selection list
- Doomed ships deaccelerate to 15 speed now while dying. This makes them die more naturally rather than stopping abrubtly.
- Doomed ships now add a random rotation upon entering doomed state.
- Uploaded the new 'lights on projectiles' and 'deathroll' build to the playtest build on steam for Backer reward role to try out
- You can now scroll through the unlocked ships
- Added icons based on used weapons to the selected unit thumbnails
- Added healthbars to the selected unit thumbnails
- Added icon colors based on weapon used to the selected unit thumbnails (green for anti-light weapons, red for anti-building etc)
- Styled unit thumbs more
- Fixed Hive and Auxillum thumb
- Added easy loadout inspection for ship thumbs (weapon type & damagetype)
- Added 'click unit thumb' to select that particular unit
- Made unit thumbnail Click = select single unit
- Made unit thumbnail Shift + click = remove single unit from selection
- Made unit thumbnail Ctrl + click = select similar units only (removes others from selection)
- Made unit thumbnail Ctrl + shift + click = remove all similar units of the clicked thumbnail from selection
- You can now shift-leftclick to add 5 units to the build queue instead of 1
- You can now shift-rightclick to remove 5 units to the build queue instead of 1
Next up I will make the unit-thumb selection a bit more smooth. Its currently a bit wonky I feel, so I will be improving that asap.
