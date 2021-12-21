Sizeable 1.4.2: Christmas Update!

Happy Holidays everyone! 🎄🎄

First of all, before we tell you what has been added, we like to bring your attention to a giveaway that's currently happening on our twitter! Click on the following link to enter and get a chance to win Dorfromantik & Sizeable: https://twitter.com/goose_business/status/1473263997390573583?s=20

Today marks the release of the new christmas level! This level will always be available from 21th of December until the 31th of December!

BUT, because we heard your calls, we added a way to unlock these levels without changing your computer clock. How to do this up to you guys to find! Ofcourse just waiting for the correct dates is always an option, if you want to experience something new in SIzeable next year aswel!

To quickly summarize what has been added and fixed in this update:

ADDED

Added the Christmas level & Achievement.

Added a way to unlock the previous holiday levels of season.

Added the new soundtrack "Noël" for christmas by Jamal Green!

Added the placeholder button for Diorama mode in the main menu, this update will come soon after the holidays!

FIXED

Some achievements having some incorrect grammar.

We have yet to fix the known issue of the cursor sometimes disappearing when picking up objects! We are working hard to find the source of this issue, but it isn't an easy one to find or fix! Please be patient with us as we are doing our best to fix this! Thanks for understanding! <3

Lots of Christmas cheers,

Sander Ambroos & The Business Goose Team