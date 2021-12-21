0.6.0+3 Hotfix Patch Note

Improved/Changed
- Trucks and Buses' engine torque is improved (Thanks to 'Furryman' for the report)
- Truck's weight is reduced
- Sunset and Sunrise duration is increased with better light fading
- [Key Hint UI] While using the steering wheel, actions that not bound to the steering wheel is now show Keyboard instead of Controller
- SRT and FL1's interior light strength is increased (Thanks to 'Alucard2142' for the report)
- You can now force change gear while auto-shift is on, without cooldown (Thanks to 'Atova' for the report)
- Glass bottle box's production time is increased
Bug Fixed
-
[Bus] Nearest bus stop wasn't selected as next target when changing bus route (Thanks to 'r0zen' for the report)
-
Enfo GT's trailer hitch was not attached to bumper (Thanks to 'izkaptts' for the report)
-
Cheetah MK1, FL1's steering wheel's axle was visible during operation (Thanks to 'izkaptts' for the report)
-
Dump and Concrete Mixter truck's head light didn't lit (Thanks to 'izkaptts' for the report)
-
Collision was missing for this one (Thanks to 'izkaptts and 'FixFote' for the report)
-
[Taxi] Comfort star was get reset if you rejoin multiplayer (Thanks to 'Kris' for the report)
-
[Localization] Removed bad translation of taxi passenger dialogue message in pt-BR (Thanks to 'nildo-mcx' for the report)
Changed files in this update