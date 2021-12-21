Project Downfall 25th Early Access Update Christmas Special is Live!

Share · View all patches · Build 7920496 · Last edited 21 December 2021 – 12:52:05 UTC by Wendy

Greetings Crimson Community,

The 25th Early Access Update is now live for both the full Early Access and Demo. The update features updates to the majority of game levels, complete overhauls, a new minigame and much more. Scroll down below to check out for the full breakdown.

As usual huge thanks go out the the awesome community for the support and constant feedback, especially ultra-mega shoutouts to Hardwater, Sinth, TF2NoobPlayer64, Gamb, Essentialist, Nekromorg, Pepperoni Vice, BreadIsNeat, ShreksSon64. YOU ROCK!

Oh yeah, enjoy the time limited Christmas content!

...and be on the lookout on the 24th December. Santa might have left a gift somewhere...

We are aiming to get the next update done for February and will focus in refining existing content and polishing/updating in-game events (both main plot and optional/side quests etc).

And now without further ado, let's move on to what's new:

0.9.25.0

-New mingame: Uno. Inspired by the classic Matrix lobby shootout, take control of Uno and style your way to victory through the lobby with dedicated destructibles, new enemies and a rockin' new dynamic tune. Enjoy the extra air-time adrenaline jump as well as wall jump! But you need to find a physical copy first. Maybe the newly opened cinema in Azur Plaza would be worth a visit?

-New reworked gore system. Now featuring our unique punch through system for all weapons, so expect combat to get more intense. Rip a gaping hole exactly where you blasted the poor sod with a shotgun or turn them into swiss cheese with the minigun...try for yourself to see the juicy new results!

-Blink feature: can be toggled off in the settings. When nearing focus time completeion the player will blink indicating time is going back to normal so you can now prepare accordingly for what's to come

-Updated and reworked physics. Get ready for some more flashy and varied deaths depending on the weapon you are using.

-Grading System: you will receive your grade after completing a level during the score summary. Style up, avoid taking damage to be the best in the class!

-Implement weapon recoil based spread. Apply it to mp5.

-Added panic animations to npcs and status

-updated subhub wanted event with more varied waves before lockdown

-kc SO variants added new decal hit event

-added m16 for matrix with pickup and enemy bullet model (slower so looks cooler)

-Fix stamina regen in the Main Menu screen.

-added radnom lighting moody start for jman start

-enabled enemydead on enemydead collisions for better positions post death

-updated ranged ne decal for independant weapons (test WIP)

-jman start fix ambient mixer and sound

-Add leaderboards reset warning.

-Fix all enemies body Z size collider

-Add offset from head to the ground for SmartSeek, so enemy will have easier to find proper nav mesh. Otherwise he can choose nav mesh closer to the head.

-rectum baths updated materials and lighting

-updated enemy hit colliders for all enemies (projectile registration ought to wokr much better now)

-Improve trail position precision.

-shotgunmatrix updated details (Realod anim,time, material,muzzle flash etc)

-added copwhite test shotgunmatrix bullet force logic to hit event

-Disable chat if unit starts to panic.

-Disable character chat collider until unit is spawned. This way disabled units will not have chat.

-added waljump sounds

-reworked howler for indepndant materials WIP

-updated ranged played bullet decals for howler and mg

-updated howler material barrels

-updated cops phys force for matrix shotgun (test)

-Remove unused doors and MeshCollider form apartment door.

-new slide/dash leg animation graphics and animation

-reactivated doublesided shadows for chav tracksuit

-rectum intro levels details

-howler material barrels update

-rectum start light variations

-updated slide anim for right leg

-updated materials and details sabot club and new OC

-baths tweaks and polish

-added WIP shop second floor to arlovski building complex and test interior map window

-dmr regular udpated materails and sep forearm

-subhub details WIP added (phonebooth areas and reception details

-rectum intro further details WIP

-streethub WIP initial area passage and tourist shop and test cubemap interior

-Add condition checking if hit was impact (environmental).

-updated ranged blood puff to smaller versions WIP

-tracksuit physics update

-fixed rip tracksuit 4arm colider, run anim, chest material

-fixed slugger size enemy

-subway hub further tweaks and updates

-liberator start crossroads2 start replaced cop with dead one

-witness updated material to end alley, wet stone brick puddles

-updated material second carriage enemy genesis

-updated physics force for enviro kill for tracksuit and chavmain hit events

-updated DMR model

-Added WIP destructable columns COD 2nd stage

-Fix sprite backview shader.

-COD hall test post volume and updated detail to ads on sides WIP with WIP test depth of field

-knife stab decal

-katana slice decal added

-subway hub framke logic added, tweaked thug light booth

-blowhard grime and dirt textures and materials added

-cod hall cinematic effects WIP

-pleasure hub cleanup and polish WIP, aaded roaming npc, framke chat and details

-cab intermission fixed no entry material order

-updated materials and details in shortcut start stage

-added detail texture to witness end alley

-added sideforce to chav main enviro kills

-added proper exit to COD hall stage and tweaked mid connectiong passage details

-cod halls exit updated and smaller tweaks

-old capitol typo neon fixed

-thuglife intro homeboys intro SAR shop breakin event added

-thuglife destructibles optimisation WIP replaced origs with prefabs and refl lighting for destruct disabled

-fixed lighting interior rising high 1st stage, fixed missing footstep sounds interior and lighting and clipping fixes

-fixed harold floor 17 rishigh light event tween and added/plugged exterior view from balcony

-jman 2 updated textures, material,s details and fixed mesh hole with drainage in end alley pre stair

-jman2 materials and lighting update

-rising high detail tweaks (ie furniture to floor 17, exterior detail and view for rest of block, also applies to following skywalk stage

-updated doors to current system in Rising high final stage start

-added new layer enemy shield

-updated liberator halls stage with enemy hvy behind shield

-updated details to alley jman 2nd and updated lighting and physical object, fixes etc

-updated shotgun matrix shoot sound

-updated AI idle preset with see through enemy shield layer

-updated weapon icons for M16 and matrix shotgun

-updated logic for enemy matrix shotgun and pickup

-updated lib halls reowrk ai and shields setup with other details added WIP

-fixed missing collision to shield layer

-updated matrix shotgun bullet holes to be much gorier

-optimised reoslution fox base glass textures

-wip destroyed glass door WIP for COD start and other similar spots

-matrix update with enemy pms for shotgunmatrix

-updated glass textures and optimised size for destructible glass

-updated door glass break prefab

-updated double galssdoor break event in jman 2

-added glass door etc break variations

-cloudbreak station freeroam and crossroads updated details and polisghed entrance to cldbrk station

-dsiabled temp DOF for COD post profile

-updated hercules to be more like an updated vga256 with a bit higher res and cleaner dither than amiga

-added new destructible glass doors to jman 2 and cod start

-added volumetric skybox clouds variatiosn to jman 2

-matrix gatepass event tweak

-fixed ranged matrix shotgun only highgore on kill

-updated terminus and cleaner final terminal with updated jman map and other smaller tweaks and details

-updated cleaner exit to event from package end

-cod0 door start update and new details and expansion to blocks

-update prl interior finale (wip new destruct shootthrough wall on right)

-terminus free polish

-added floorwall layer collision with transp destruct

-lib final updated

-prl start tipped over trash with flies post for blue pill pickup added

-lib start exterior updated with cod start new extererior details with more dramatic parlax clouds

-prl start details to exterior parts of blocks area

-Fix double door super kick damage.

-fixed matrix shotgun idle start position to avoid reload bug

-casino start larger update WIP (updated materials and textures, cloud sky variations, crowd exterior, updated destructible and replaced slot machine/arcade machines, added exit stage event etc)

-updated lighting settings for casino mid stage, new material roof and slight polish to first area WIP

-casino mid further polish ,2nd and final stage updates (materials, placement, lighting WIP)

-liberator fixed sound surface halls

-changed single shotgun proj dmg from 16->17

-added new decal to chav oryg (used ie in its personal)

-shogtun matrix added dedicated bullet with higher velocity but pump master damage

-arcade machines updates

-typo fixes (Thanks:Essentialist)

-fixed arrows in passing through (Thanks: Kyoncha Operator)

-multiple udpates to less than zero stages with polish and tweaks

-updated new picture home of reaper and olga

-added new coin spray destruct

-removed enemy dead collision with enemy to avoid shots getting blocked

-liberator final tweaks and details added (new navmesh, ammo pickup from minigun, ai tweaks, surface steps etc)

-casino start exterior lights updated

-cod hall tweaked final glow ned exit

-updated thuglife startstage exit

-updated kingston start stage exit and materials and smaller details

-updated kingston mid destructibles and optimised and new OC

-udpated blastshield to be retractable on connected gunner killer with activated physics after

-raised shadow draw distance for all quality presets by 25-30%

-casnino start update lighting to make enemies slightly stand out more

-cleaner and speedpbum subway passage pre lexington updates, details and polish WIP

-passage KC update (lighting and materials and details)

-talltrees varation player spawn on based event

-coinspray update

-resort added start area WIP funrinture and encounter with blue pill dispenser

-cleaner underpass station and speedbump further tweaks and details

-terminus free fixed dir light (new version from jman was too strong)

-azur sout update :polished exit to tengu and other smaller tweaks and added roaming npcs, updated materials and other smaller details

-Yun fan updated-lots of details and polish WIP: updated missing materials, added roaming crowds, added bg building and bariers, closed up holes etc

-updated chick thick helmet hit sounds and helmet hp

-yun furhter details and updated (AI tweaks, slumblocks with interior maps, ambient light and further polish and details WIP)

-yun back part fo stage tweaks and polish

-run start stage post profiles replaced and updated based on difficulty

-providence start fix rain ceiling bar and general post light interior and fixed UV map start door

-providence polished intro area and bar transitions and new shower rain added

-liberator final shield updated for respected gunners

-yun further polish (npc roam width etc)

-providence start fix pub music trasnition

-gutter rat fixed back from start and added shower details

-upadted material rusty pipe in yun and fixed wall layers for kiosks so lens flare doesnt phase through

-bazaar pre diner updated scene with details (npc roam, rain shower, lighting etc)

-office work updated and polished (door exit event, office area updated, auto doors between office area and reception, lighting etc)

-cod 1 exit to entrance made prefab

-bazaar pre diner further details, sounds lights, exit event to diner etc

-work office further tweaks: ambient office, door to office and other smaller tweaks

-talltrees new alternative amb added

-titan prog start contractors update:(new details, aupdated materials, updated AI, lighting etc. still WIP)

-work lobby further details and tweaks

-updated contractor stages with details and polish (final st materials and lighting to intro encoutner, 1st materials and details and AI, 2nd smaller details and materials)

-added minigun spin to enemy minigun

-fixed heallhead missing footsteps and gore and hit events

-updated contractor level (final part of 1st stage polish, 2nd stage boss and teleport event and related transitions etc)

-contractors second and final stage multiple polish (miniboss event, shaft drop clipping fixed and polished, materials update and generalt fix of holes in map, miniboss exit event conditions etc)

-added uno minigame pickup and logic

-added cinema interior and updated icarus and wevolve exterior in azur hub

-updated contractor final sound fall shaft and other smaller details

-updated contractor 2nd stage with new miniboss event

-street azur hub mini shops icarus details updated (connected floors, details, stairs, elvator event with sound etc) WIP

-brainfreeze tweaks and chats added

-contractor brain chats added and variation trip even on bridge pre interview based on sanity

-azur hub minishops polish further work and details

-fix audio mixers assignement contractor final

-contractor tweaks for better miniboss level exit transition, moved brain chats from following stage start to end of this stage

-updated roof conditions and achievent glor view

-escape brainfreeze updated with details and minor polish , still WIP

-added icuarus interior WIP with district hotspots reccomendations

-updated OC in azur hub

-azur hub firther tweaks and details to shops mini icarus

-miniboss contractor transitions tweaked and polished with audio and post visual animations and adapted chat timeline

-roof updated condition sunbro

-contractor start updated ammo zac(larger ammo count on drop)

-escape brainfreeze events updated (fall event and audio

-brain level details and tweaks (fixed open start area with multiple details, fixed tunnel glitching light material etc)WIP

-revelations udpated start area

-updated brainfreeze final escape event with elvator outro chat

-brain boss fight updated and polished (still WIP):better transtion to updated current ver sapartment and lighting, events related etc

-start screen optimised glass refl

-fixed OC brain level

-azur hub details and optimisation (glass windows optimise, fix static tv setting, added npc with cop to cine interior with chat and aggro call)

-added balticus resort bus unlock condition (ticket pickups added to terminus and yun)

-escape brainfreeze fixed missing audio end elevator (added elevator close and ride event on end)

-fixed chat start repeat in brainfreeze escape

-matrix start updated metal detector area

-contractor and matrix fixed navmesh so enemies wont clip in walls

-bazaar free update arnies sign to stand out more

-added new rain shower to exchange bazaar

-updated intro area to exodus hospital back alleys and goat miniboss events and tweaks

-further tweaks to exodus secene lighting and mood variations with adaptive animations, fixed superkicable barrel, multiple tweakes to smaller details and placements etc). still WIP

-updated new weapon names KH 16 and Herzog shotgun

-exodus further tweaks and details (added alley with home taxi event)

-updated brain final event details and timing

-exodus updated event and conditons for multiple outcomes with associated polish and details. (ie added mock pause on certain route, gate block on combat if witnesses allowed, taxi driver with kill cond/relations and outcomes and more)

-delay sound for physical objects on start scene to avoid unwanted sound on scene start

-hell vr update (cables materials, poilsh, lighting variations etc) still WIP

-exodus further tweaks to conditions and smaller details

-start screen fixed OC (especially for other startgame areas ie tester)

-hell outro vr further updates: details, lighting var, detailes for materials and exit event, random acid even, glitch on start event etc)

-hell vr further tweaks and details (new gate final creak open event with conditions, updated materials and general conditions)

-updated flase flag and memento levels with details, tweaks, polish and events

-memento stages updates

-updated hell outro boos gate open and boos fight collision (So goats dont phase through opening door), removed stun on boss and flinch

-new OC for lev sel cldbr hghts

-exodus fixed rain shower sound and removed stun on goat

-start screen apartment added temp easy Uno MAtrix pickup

-added matrix uno game pickup to home collection

-fixed static settings for game cover meshes at apartment

-braintrip event added to azur hub. Depending on sanity various brantrip chats with trip effect will play

-streetazur hub updated madness brantirp chats and cleanup logic and added variation thresholds

-fixed pill material pickup from fade to cutout to fix tansparecny issues (ie against glass materials)

-garage setup polish and tweaks and details (mainly textures, lighting and materials)

-fixed transparency materials bugged in answers post unity update

-updated materials and details answers WIP

-fixed OC answers mainly glass walls

-Answers further tweaks

-removed vr start screen asylum weapon (todo:remove kick)

-updated asylum bed and jack in event

-azur hub tweak pill threshold for braintrip chat events

-added dedicated matrix Uno intro number drop anim

-downtime intro polish

-hell outro updated witness memento end (too strong glare)

-garage setup updated lighting so isnt so blinding

-answers details to building an vr mainframe room and exteroir of building holes plugged with other architectural mesh details

-topdog terrace balsthsield added to miniboss with killsheild event

-added providence hub area elvator end ride down to end stage event

-curfew station details added and polish to exterior part of station WIP

-fixed exit providence lift collider size (doublecheck if fixed)

-updated mp5 throw/pickup size and material to appear more metallic

-updated blowahrd final with multiple details, polish etc (added surface sounds where needed, updated and polished exit area to tengu, variation mood clouds/fog, updated materials, details and polish to intro area etc )

-casino exterior buildings new details

-blowhard second stage further tweaks and details (mood clouds, trash etc)

-passage kc fixed ad to show kc instead of ctpd

-mood lighting variations update for blowhard final stage

-Adjust npc kill and D grade points.

-blowahrd detail decals added and updated exterior end details WIP

-contractor final added small point light to enemy behind destructible wall so his silhouete will be visible

-blowhard stages details and updates (bhard 1 materials, mood variation lighting, endgate area reworked, 2nd stage updated materials and details)

-blowhard details further updates

-blowhard exit final full event and reworked section

-blowhard start material updates and closed off unifinsished statrt back section and wider agent navmesh to avoid AI clip close to/into wall

-bhard brain chat missing brackets t' grade "a" added

-memento npc alert panic added

-pleasure freeroam to tengu updated with new blowhard updated map and new OC

-passage fixed mesh blocking exit (Thanks: Kyoncha Operative)

-slumblock from providence elvator descend start event) fo continuity and added details to start area (ie paralax interiors etc)

-providence start changed condition mad for higher pill count (was too low and was acustomed for alpha stages with much less levels earlier)

-rectum exterior parlax interor building update

-curfew updated alley to updated version from new providence

-subhub added tem train from genesis for move event end (WIP)

-added cloud exterior variations for genesis train first section

-Uno game stand locked event to cinema added WIP

-updated pickup materials from fade to cutout (optimisation)

-subhub added train leave event with audio for better transition to genesis

-updated subhub OC

-fillerup updated destructible lamp colliders for fixed enemy colliders (otherwise would not react too well)

-tutorial train genesis updated details and materials

-azur hub added panoramic interior paralac mapped interiors

-setup intro exterior details added (fog ground variations, new materials, lighting tweaks, fix puddles rendering etc)

-mansion small time interior fixed lighting and enemy types and floor sound on step

-train genesis updated interior with details

-azur hub cinema added shelf with steal aggro event and initial subplot/task implementation WIP

-knife destroy sound lowered

-yun exit details added with door auto open events and lighting and details tweaks (with new OC)

-providence warming up start area polish and fixes (ie lower block mesh clipping adjustments and polish, updated start area meshes and bariers etc)

-lowere grade hit volume 08->04

shotgun matrix updated details and reload anim

-station curfew optimised and fixed light out of range flicker (now 3 varied events for that), and general light optimisation

-train genesis exterior view building height tweaked for new cloud volumetric system

-added Uno game subplot with pest in restroom(with logic and chats, events etc)

-tv news feeed EA update

-slumblock prov start elevator alterante spwan point on checkpoint reached

-setup tweaked volume scene music to avoid overdrive

-matrix uno tweaks and cleanup (ie fix walls for walljump, cleanup details etc)

-lev sel hu xmas event snow updated

-start screen apartment optimisie materials kitchen exterior side

-train genesis details updates to materials and lighting, fixed exit first car glow to next section

-azur hub game uno quest events update with conditions (turtle chat, and judy chat so on complete chat quest will not be available etc)

-changelog update

Alrighty,

So that is it for this one.

Wishing you all the Best for the upcoming holidays, whichever ones you celebrate and may the good times roll on for you all through 2022!

The Downfall Team,

Mike, Dawid