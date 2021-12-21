Patch 0.30

Patchnotes 0.30
Bugfixes:
- Siel und Niederhubpumpe haben auch ohne Straßenanschluss funktioniert
Additional Features/Content:
- a few seagulls and doves
- trees and bushes
- a tutorial within the first two maps
- two additional maps
- one additional dimension (now in 3D)
Changes:
-
Fertility:
- the fertility can only be raised to maximum values by the farm or the forester
- the farm produced from a certain fertility
- residential houses have to be around 80% dry in order to produce
-
raised the start resources
-
changed a few texts
-
the save games names are limited now
Changed files in this update