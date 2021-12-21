 Skip to content

Deichgraf update for 21 December 2021

Patch 0.30

Build 7920443

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes 0.30

Bugfixes:

  • Siel und Niederhubpumpe haben auch ohne Straßenanschluss funktioniert

Additional Features/Content:

  • a few seagulls and doves
  • trees and bushes
  • a tutorial within the first two maps
  • two additional maps
  • one additional dimension (now in 3D)

Changes:

  • Fertility:

    • the fertility can only be raised to maximum values by the farm or the forester
    • the farm produced from a certain fertility
    • residential houses have to be around 80% dry in order to produce

  • raised the start resources

  • changed a few texts

  • the save games names are limited now

