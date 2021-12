Share · View all patches · Build 7920341 · Last edited 21 December 2021 – 16:32:21 UTC by Wendy

The Time Rewind mechanic is bringing more flexibility to the gameplay by allowing players to undo previous moves up to 10 seconds. This is adding a fun and interesting piece of gameplay as well as making the game more accessible to some players.



It's even possible to rewind death



Bring back foxes when they can still be useful



Get out of an unsolvable situation

We hope you'll have fun!