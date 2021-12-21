 Skip to content

The Riftbreaker update for 21 December 2021

Maintenance Update December 21st, 2021

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've just published the last maintenance update for The Riftbreaker in 2021.

The Riftbreaker Maintenance Update, Package #96, Binaries #493, December 21st, 2021.

-Enabled HQ upgrades through the Upgrade Tool - this will now trigger a manual confirmation prompt. This change brings back the functionality, but should still prevent upgrading the HQ by mistake.

-Fixed crash in the AmmoSystem: projectile cluster

-Fixed ResourceSystem: breaking energy graph on destroying building while upgrading

-Fixed DamageSystem: familiarity lvl bonus should now be properly applied

-Fixed DisassemblyScreen: background

-Fixed CraftingScreen: sorting

-Fixed possible crash in the TimeOfDaySystem

-Fixed possible crash in the TerrainAffectorSystem

See you in 2022 :)

