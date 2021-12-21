Maintenance Update December 21st, 2021

We've just published the last maintenance update for The Riftbreaker in 2021.

The Riftbreaker Maintenance Update, Package #96, Binaries #493, December 21st, 2021.

-Enabled HQ upgrades through the Upgrade Tool - this will now trigger a manual confirmation prompt. This change brings back the functionality, but should still prevent upgrading the HQ by mistake.

-Fixed crash in the AmmoSystem: projectile cluster

-Fixed ResourceSystem: breaking energy graph on destroying building while upgrading

-Fixed DamageSystem: familiarity lvl bonus should now be properly applied

-Fixed DisassemblyScreen: background

-Fixed CraftingScreen: sorting

-Fixed possible crash in the TimeOfDaySystem

-Fixed possible crash in the TerrainAffectorSystem

See you in 2022 :)