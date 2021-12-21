Maintenance Update December 21st, 2021

We've just published the last maintenance update for The Riftbreaker in 2021.
The Riftbreaker Maintenance Update, Package #96, Binaries #493, December 21st, 2021.
-Enabled HQ upgrades through the Upgrade Tool - this will now trigger a manual confirmation prompt. This change brings back the functionality, but should still prevent upgrading the HQ by mistake.
-Fixed crash in the AmmoSystem: projectile cluster
-Fixed ResourceSystem: breaking energy graph on destroying building while upgrading
-Fixed DamageSystem: familiarity lvl bonus should now be properly applied
-Fixed DisassemblyScreen: background
-Fixed CraftingScreen: sorting
-Fixed possible crash in the TimeOfDaySystem
-Fixed possible crash in the TerrainAffectorSystem
See you in 2022 :)
Changed files in this update