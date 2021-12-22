 Skip to content

TwilightStar: Heart of Eir update for 22 December 2021

Demo Build - Patch Notes#5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Eathralians!

Here is yet another patch for the demo. As always, we will continue to polish this experience for everyone while we continue full development.

Happy adventuring!

  • Collectibles: Completed sets no longer also show under Partially Completed sets.
  • Maps: Added ability to pan maps and updated icon information.
  • Added safety to ensure control is properly returned to player after interacting with a level transition travel point.
  • Added map to Road to Dawnhold
  • Homaran Dungeon: Adjusted torch brightness for better atmosphere and player immersion
  • Cleaned up End of Game widget display
  • Beds now reliably save the correct player spawn location as part of the save file, which prevents them from bricking your save file by spawning you in the wrong place
  • Beds no longer cause a softlock when player attempts to interact a second time after the "go to sleep" animation has started to play.
  • Added water sounds to Homaran.
  • Added new custom icons used by the map and minimap.
  • Accessing the save game menu through the bed via gamepad now correctly allows player to navigate the menu only when the menu is visible
  • Added ability to zoom maps via mouse scrollwheel
  • Preparatory work for Realms card game (coming soon!
  • Cleaned up code that runs every time a level is opened for better performance
  • Maps: Added functionality for click to navigate.
  • Maps: Icons for Fishing Spots and similar activities now only reveal after player has discovered them.
  • Cleaned up RoadToDawnhold map, removing old functionality in the way of future improvements.
  • Maps: Icons for enemies and chests now appear only if player has correct skills leveled up.
  • Maps: Added persistence to player point of interest selections.
  • Maps: Added resource icons to minimap.
  • Stryah Imbune table interaction text updated to avoid confusion if player does not have correct skill.
  • Improvements to Homaran gameplay checks and fixes for questrelated bugs.
  • Improved Map backgrounds and prepared for minimap path creation.
  • During prerendered cinematics, the skip cinematic button indicator more reliably updates when player presses a button on a different input device.
  • Windmond: Replaced temporary water with real water, allowing the player to swim and fish.
  • Minor bugfixes for quest items in Windmond.

