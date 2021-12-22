Demo Build - Patch Notes#5

Greetings Eathralians!
Here is yet another patch for the demo. As always, we will continue to polish this experience for everyone while we continue full development.
Happy adventuring!
- Collectibles: Completed sets no longer also show under Partially Completed sets.
- Maps: Added ability to pan maps and updated icon information.
- Added safety to ensure control is properly returned to player after interacting with a level transition travel point.
- Added map to Road to Dawnhold
- Homaran Dungeon: Adjusted torch brightness for better atmosphere and player immersion
- Cleaned up End of Game widget display
- Beds now reliably save the correct player spawn location as part of the save file, which prevents them from bricking your save file by spawning you in the wrong place
- Beds no longer cause a softlock when player attempts to interact a second time after the "go to sleep" animation has started to play.
- Added water sounds to Homaran.
- Added new custom icons used by the map and minimap.
- Accessing the save game menu through the bed via gamepad now correctly allows player to navigate the menu only when the menu is visible
- Added ability to zoom maps via mouse scrollwheel
- Preparatory work for Realms card game (coming soon!
- Cleaned up code that runs every time a level is opened for better performance
- Maps: Added functionality for click to navigate.
- Maps: Icons for Fishing Spots and similar activities now only reveal after player has discovered them.
- Cleaned up RoadToDawnhold map, removing old functionality in the way of future improvements.
- Maps: Icons for enemies and chests now appear only if player has correct skills leveled up.
- Maps: Added persistence to player point of interest selections.
- Maps: Added resource icons to minimap.
- Stryah Imbune table interaction text updated to avoid confusion if player does not have correct skill.
- Improvements to Homaran gameplay checks and fixes for questrelated bugs.
- Improved Map backgrounds and prepared for minimap path creation.
- During prerendered cinematics, the skip cinematic button indicator more reliably updates when player presses a button on a different input device.
- Windmond: Replaced temporary water with real water, allowing the player to swim and fish.
- Minor bugfixes for quest items in Windmond.
Changed files in this update