Necesse update for 21 December 2021

v0.21 hotfixes

21 December 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small changes and hotfixes for v. 0.21 release:

Fixed discovered map data not saving and loading correctly.

Upgraded LWJGL framework, this should fix the issue with newer Macs not being supported.

