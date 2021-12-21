Visual update

Hey folks

It's been a year already since the last update. And I wanted to improve the visuals of Sneak In a little bit. I also took time to rework some of the mecanisms of the game.

There is a brand new background image for levels. This image has specific settings allowing the level to adjust its color accordingly to the visible marbles. I find it quite satisfying and I hope you'll like it too.

Also, walls and tunnels have been revamped, and I like the way they look at the moment.

Those updates are available for the complete games, and most of it is avaiable on the demo.

Have a nice days folks

xoxo

Binogure