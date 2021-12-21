Dec. 21 Server Maintenance Notice

Details regarding maintenance are detailed below.
■ Maintenance Schedule:
❗ KST time zone: Dec. 22, 2021, 08:00 – 10:00
❗ PST time zone: Dec. 21, 2021, 15:00 – 17:00
■ Please take note that players will be unable to login or queue matches starting 30 minutes before server maintenance.
■ Maintenance/Patch Notes
1. QoL Fixes/Additions
- Improved Death cam /Kill cam replayability function
- AI now drop one to two super capsules as loot
- Changed parachuting mechanics for faster landings
a) Tutorial Changes
The tutorial has been changed to better accommodate the skill level of new players.
Skill Levels:
Recruit: Recruits will first have to watch the tutorial video and then will they be able to play the tutorial. Recruits will be assigned to a few matches that includes bots.
Soldier: Soldiers will skip the tutorial video and be able to play the tutorial immediately. Soldiers will be assigned to a few matches that includes bots.
Veteran: Veterans will skip the tutorial video and be able to play the tutorial immediately. Veterans will be assigned to matches with high-level players.
b) Sound Changes
- Slightly decreased Grenade/Flashbang sound volume
- Slightly decreased Shotgun gunfire
- Improved footstep sounds to be more easily identifiable from a 15m radius from the player
- The teleport skill sound effect has been improved to make it easier to track and recognize the location.
c) Ranking System Changes
The ranking system now displays ranks up to the 100th place, and the RP (ranking point system) system has been modified
- Decreased points gained for Rank 1 Players from in-game survival ranks
- Decreased points gained for Rank 1 to 100 players from enemy kills
- Rank 1 to 100 players no longer gain points from AI kills
d) Air Drop Changes
- Buffed base rarity for all air drop weapons
- Before buff: Common ▶ Advanced ▶ Rare
- After buff: Advanced ▶ Rare ▶ Heroic
- Buffed max rarity possible for all air drop weapons
- Before Buff: Advanced ▶ Rare ▶ Heroic
- After Buff: Rare ▶ Heroic ▶ Legendary
2. Balance Changes
- Slightly increased the SCAR-H’s fire rate from 625 to 650
- Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where footstep sounds were inaudible when holding throwables or special weapons (i.e. heartbeat sensor)
- Fixed abnormal appearances of other users in death cam/winning cam replays
- Fixed a bug where quitting mid-game played victory soundtrack and the appearance of ‘Kill Cam’ button.
- Fixed an error where an offline friend in Steam appeared to be online
- Fixed an issue where committing suicide/dying to the Ice Storm from a knocked state would not lead to a Report Player button.
- Fixed an error where acquiring the ‘Landing Zone Scan‘ skill in the helicopter would inaccurately pinpoint enemies landing nearby.
- The damage stats of recently equipped weapons are now portrayed accurately in different UIs.
- Fixed a bug where the magazine reload motion would play when removing the Extended Magazine (SR,DMR) from the X40A1.
- Fixed bug where incorrect UI information would be displayed after adjusting the volume of a team player.
- Fixed an issue where Teleport and Nuclear skills were used in different locations than those pinpointed.
- The rare PPSh-41’s damage is now portrayed accurately
- Fixed an issue with clipping/getting stuck on certain terrain/buildings
All the best, Super People Team.
