Dec. 21 Server Maintenance Notice

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Details regarding maintenance are detailed below.

■ Maintenance Schedule:

❗ KST time zone: Dec. 22, 2021, 08:00 – 10:00

❗ PST time zone: Dec. 21, 2021, 15:00 – 17:00

■ Please take note that players will be unable to login or queue matches starting 30 minutes before server maintenance.

■ Maintenance/Patch Notes

1. QoL Fixes/Additions

Improved Death cam /Kill cam replayability function

AI now drop one to two super capsules as loot

Changed parachuting mechanics for faster landings

a) Tutorial Changes

The tutorial has been changed to better accommodate the skill level of new players.

Skill Levels:

Recruit: Recruits will first have to watch the tutorial video and then will they be able to play the tutorial. Recruits will be assigned to a few matches that includes bots.

Soldier: Soldiers will skip the tutorial video and be able to play the tutorial immediately. Soldiers will be assigned to a few matches that includes bots.

Veteran: Veterans will skip the tutorial video and be able to play the tutorial immediately. Veterans will be assigned to matches with high-level players.

b) Sound Changes

Slightly decreased Grenade/Flashbang sound volume

Slightly decreased Shotgun gunfire

Improved footstep sounds to be more easily identifiable from a 15m radius from the player

The teleport skill sound effect has been improved to make it easier to track and recognize the location.

c) Ranking System Changes

The ranking system now displays ranks up to the 100th place, and the RP (ranking point system) system has been modified

Decreased points gained for Rank 1 Players from in-game survival ranks

Decreased points gained for Rank 1 to 100 players from enemy kills

Rank 1 to 100 players no longer gain points from AI kills

d) Air Drop Changes

Buffed base rarity for all air drop weapons

Before buff: Common ▶ Advanced ▶ Rare

After buff: Advanced ▶ Rare ▶ Heroic

Buffed max rarity possible for all air drop weapons

Before Buff: Advanced ▶ Rare ▶ Heroic

After Buff: Rare ▶ Heroic ▶ Legendary

2. Balance Changes

Slightly increased the SCAR-H’s fire rate from 625 to 650

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where footstep sounds were inaudible when holding throwables or special weapons (i.e. heartbeat sensor)

Fixed abnormal appearances of other users in death cam/winning cam replays

Fixed a bug where quitting mid-game played victory soundtrack and the appearance of ‘Kill Cam’ button.

Fixed an error where an offline friend in Steam appeared to be online

Fixed an issue where committing suicide/dying to the Ice Storm from a knocked state would not lead to a Report Player button.

Fixed an error where acquiring the ‘Landing Zone Scan‘ skill in the helicopter would inaccurately pinpoint enemies landing nearby.

The damage stats of recently equipped weapons are now portrayed accurately in different UIs.

Fixed a bug where the magazine reload motion would play when removing the Extended Magazine (SR,DMR) from the X40A1.

Fixed bug where incorrect UI information would be displayed after adjusting the volume of a team player.

Fixed an issue where Teleport and Nuclear skills were used in different locations than those pinpointed.

The rare PPSh-41’s damage is now portrayed accurately

Fixed an issue with clipping/getting stuck on certain terrain/buildings

All the best, Super People Team.