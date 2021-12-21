 Skip to content

BustyBiz update for 21 December 2021

[Event] X-mas Clicker Fun

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Event is available between December 21st ~ 29th.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1443820/BustyBiz/

The Busty Biz team

